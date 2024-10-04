Malik Nabers exits the game after being attended to by trainers on a Giants' failed fourth-down attempt. (0:45)

Malik Nabers shaken up as Giants can't convert key 4th down (0:45)

New York Giants star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.

Nabers remains in the concussion protocol and will not travel with the Giants (1-3) to Seattle.

He was injured while attempting to hold on to the ball along the sideline during a fourth-and-6 play with 3½ minutes remaining in a 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26. Nabers' face mask hit the turf hard as he tried to corral the ball and get his feet down. He was eventually helped to the blue medical tent and eventually the locker room.

Nabers, 21, has a league-high 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns in four games since being selected by New York with the sixth overall pick of the 2024 draft out of LSU.

Wan'Dale Robinson, who is nursing a heel injury, and Darius Slayton would be looked upon to pick up the slack in place of Nabers.

Daboll said running back Devin Singletary (groin) is expected to practice Friday and that cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson (calf) and Dru Phillips (calf) are "trending in the right direction."

Information from ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Field Level Media was used in this report.