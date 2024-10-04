Ryan Clark explains why he is picking the Colts to beat the Jaguars in Week 5. (0:27)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor for Sunday's AFC South matchup with the Jaguars, while quarterback Anthony Richardson's status remains up in the air after he was limited in practice for a third consecutive day.

Along with Taylor, the Colts will also be without cornerback Kenny Moore and defensive end Kwity Paye, coach Shane Steichen said Friday.

Richardson, who is listed as questionable to play, has been dealing with a deep bruise to his hip/oblique area after taking a hit on a 14-yard run against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He said this week that he hoped to be available against the Jaguars but that his recovery was a process.

He said he would return to practice "whenever my body lets me know that I'm good. That's really the main thing that we're waiting on right now. We made a lot of progress, but we're still trying to work on certain things."

If Richardson does not play, veteran backup Joe Flacco will start. Flacco was 16-for-26 for 168 yards and two touchdowns in place of Richardson during the Colts' win over the Steelers.

Taylor, the league's fifth-leading rusher, suffered his ankle injury against the Steelers. He missed all practices this week, as did Moore (hip) and Paye (quad).

He said Thursday that he needed "to be able to move around, really being able to get in and out of cuts and explode" before returning, adding "especially at my position [and] defensive back, those are all heavy cutting positions."

With Taylor out, the Colts are expected to turn to Trey Sermon at running back. They also have Tyler Goodson on the active roster.

Center Ryan Kelly is also listed as questionable after he missed practices this week. Kelly did not play against the Steelers due to a neck injury.