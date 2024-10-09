Open Extended Reactions

The city of Detroit does not play around.

While on the "St. Brown Podcast" he hosts with his brother, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, New Orleans Saints practice squad wideout Equanimeous St. Brown threw a series of barbs at the Motor City.

"Detroit -- no one's going there, I promise you. ... I think a lot of people outside Detroit would agree with me," Equanimeous St. Brown said. "Like ... if they could choose to live anywhere in the world or the country, they would not choose Detroit."

The official X account for Detroit replied, citing the city's growing population and comparing Equanimeous with his brother unfavorably.

Hopefully next year you don't have to move to another city 🙏🏾 https://t.co/38ANESTZ6I — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) October 9, 2024

Equanimeous responded, but the largest city in Michigan had one more burn at the ready, referencing his being on three different teams in the past four seasons.

The Lions and Saints do not play one another this season ... but the next time Equanimeous St. Brown travels to play the Lions, it's very possible the beef could continue.