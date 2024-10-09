Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux had surgery Wednesday morning on his wrist and is considered "week-to-week," according to coach Brian Daboll.

While Thibodeaux is excepted to miss some time, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is getting closer to a return from a concussion. Nabers worked on the side with a trainer at Wednesday's practice and is making progress in the concussion protocol after missing Sunday's 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Daboll said Nabers, the Giants' leading receiver, is "feeling better."

Thibodeaux suffered a fractured scaphoid bone during the win over the Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN. He played through the injury and finished the game before being reexamined early this week.

The Giants (2-3) seem to think that Thibodeaux will be able to return this season.

"Yeah, again, I'm not going to give you a timeline or anything like that," Daboll said. "I would just say he's week-to-week. I'm encouraged with what I've heard, but again, you never know."

Thibodeaux has 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks in five games this season. He is second on the team with seven quarterback hits.

Fourth-year edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is expected to step into the spot opposite offseason acquisition Brian Burns on Sunday night when the Giants host the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow at MetLife Stadium. Veteran Boogie Basham could also see an increased role.

Ojulari, 24, has struggled with injuries throughout his career but had eight sacks as a rookie out of the University of Georgia in 2021.

Thibodeaux is in his third season with the Giants after being the fifth overall pick out of the University of Oregon. He had 11.5 sacks last season after just four as a rookie.

The Giants were hoping that pairing Thibodeaux with Burns would elevate the defense with the pressure they could create off the edges with Dexter Lawrence providing push in the middle. The results so far were encouraging. New York is first in the NFL with 22 sacks.

Nabers was also off to a strong start before leaving the previous week's game against the Dallas Cowboys late in the fourth quarter. He was diagnosed with a concussion that prevented him from getting on the field last week to practice.

The fifth overall pick in this year's draft stretched and did some light jogging during the open media portion of Wednesday's practice. But he remains in the concussion protocol.

"This will be a big day for him [Wednesday] to get out there and see where he's at, and, again, we'll take it slow," Daboll said. "Hopefully he's feeling better, which is a good sign."

Nabers has 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season as the Giants' No. 1 receiver. He was averaging 13 targets per game before the injury.

The rookie has three more days to clear the concussion protocol if he is to play against the Bengals.

Starting running back Devin Singletary also appears to be tracking toward a return this Sunday after missing this past week's game against the Seahawks. He practiced Wednesday and seemed to be moving well.

Singletary is "trending in the right direction," according to Daboll.