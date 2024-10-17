Stephen A. Smith explains why the Jets getting Davante Adams is a bigger deal than the Bills getting Amari Cooper. (2:40)

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Jets have experienced an eventful two-week stretch headlined by a coaching change and a blockbuster trade.

And something else may be amiss at MetLife Stadium, according to the Jets' most famous fan.

Ed Anzalone, more commonly known as "Fireman Ed," said Tuesday night on social media that the Jets were limiting his screen time on the videoboards at MetLife Stadium during home games.

Ed Anzalone, more famously known as "Fireman Ed," says the Jets are limiting his screen time on the videoboards at MetLife Stadium. Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire

"I don't know exactly what's going on, but they're phasing us out," Anzalone said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "I'd like to know if somebody knows anything, please let me know, because it's evident that it's happening, and it needs to stop because we need home-field advantage."

A decades-long staple at Jets home games, Anzalone is best known for his trademark firefighter helmet and his role in fueling the fans' famous "J-E-T-S" chant. He said he noticed the lack of screen time during the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos and Monday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"Last night in particular -- although on the Denver game also -- last night in particular, we scored a touchdown and normally as a tradition we're always put on the screen," Anzalone said, referring to himself and two other Jets superfans. "[We] do the Jet chant to get the crowd going, which is a staple in JetLife Stadium."

Anzalone noted that he also traditionally incites the crowd when the Jets are on defense, which he added was "the most important," before saying that "something was going on" with the organization's production team that oversees the videoboards.

"Something is going on, so please let me know if you know something," Anzalone said.

The Jets fell to 2-4 on Monday in their first game under Jeff Ulbrich, who was promoted to interim head coach last week after Robert Saleh was fired.

Less than 24 hours after the loss to the Bills, however, the Jets acquired Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting the star wide receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets play their next two games on the road before returning to MetLife for a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 31.