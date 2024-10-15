Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 ranking: 1

Lesson learned: Defense will carry the Chiefs.

For all of the Chiefs' offseason plans to return to their high-scoring ways, it's becoming evident their defense will have to carry the load and then some if they are to win another Super Bowl. The Chiefs are again middle of the pack (15th) in scoring per game (23.6 points). But Kansas City's defense is sixth in points allowed per game (17) and has held each opponent, including four of the NFL's top 11 scoring teams, below its season average. -- Adam Teicher

Week 6 ranking: 2

Lesson learned: Wait until the Vikings play the games.

Minnesota was a preseason consensus pick not only to finish last in the NFC North but to do so with a record below .500 -- partly because of a brutal opening to its schedule. Mathematically, both projections could still come true. But at 5-0, Minnesota is more than halfway to ensuring a winning record in 2024. The Vikings have also dominated their opponents with an NFL-high 63-point scoring differential. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 6 ranking: 4

Lesson learned: The Lions' ground attack is elite.

Running behind a strong offensive line, Detroit's two-headed monster in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is arguably the best RB duo in the league. After a 47-9 win in Dallas, they became the first running back duo to each produce 70 or more scrimmage yards in each of the first five games of a season. Montgomery also broke Billy Sims' (1980-81) franchise mark with eight consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. Detroit's solid rushing attack also helps open the field for big targets by WRs Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown and TE Sam LaPorta. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 6 ranking: 3

Lesson learned: The Texans can win in the clutch.

Houston is undefeated in one-score games, as four of its five wins have been within one possession, including two on game-winning drives. The Texans showed they could win a nasty slugfest in Week 5 against the Bills. Houston showed it could win a shootout in Week 1 against the Colts. The Texans' defense closed out the Bears on the last drive in Week 2. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said the reason for their success is that they make plays in situational football. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 6 ranking: 5

Lesson learned: The Ravens will go as far as the offense takes them.

QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry have the Ravens ranked as the No. 1 offense, and it will need to stay this dominant for Baltimore to make a championship run. The defense is struggling against the pass and giving up 24.8 points per game, the third most in team history after six games. The Ravens are 4-0 this season when they score 24 or more points. They are 0-2 when being held to 23 or fewer. The season rests on the productivity of the offense. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 6 ranking: 6

Lesson learned: Don't overreact.

Shouldn't this be a lesson for every team every year? The Bills started the season with big highs by scoring 30-plus points in three straight wins. But big lows followed with a lopsided loss to the Ravens and missed opportunities against the Texans. The Bills have some new players, so natural growing pains are expected. This is also a group that has a recent history of picking up its performance near the end of the regular season. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 6 ranking: 8

Lesson learned: QB Baker Mayfield and OC Liam Coen are a dangerous combination.

The Bucs put up 44 points of offense (they also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown to make it 51 total) Sunday against the Saints -- a team that was giving up just a 25% red zone scoring rate, the best mark in the NFL -- and they're tied for an NFL-leading 178 offensive points scored. Their 594 net yards of offense Sunday was a franchise record. -- Jenna Laine

Week 6 ranking: 9

Lesson learned: The Packers' defense can take the ball away.

Green Bay doesn't rank in the top 10 in the league in yards allowed per game, passing yards per game, rushing yards per carry, third-down stop percentage or red zone defense. However, the Packers lead the league with 17 takeaways, including one on special teams. It's the most through six games of an NFL season since the Bears were on the same pace in 2018. The only question is if/when the Packers get to the postseason and they're playing the top teams, can they still take the ball away? -- Rob Demovsky

Week 6 ranking: 7

Lesson learned: Rookie QB Jayden Daniels is legit.

A franchise that has sought an answer at quarterback for decades can finally breathe easy. It's not just that Daniels ranks third in QBR (73.6) after six games or that he has thrown for 1,404 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for an additional 322 and four scores. It's all about how he continues to develop because of the preparation he does during the week, and how he's developing a higher level of chemistry with his receivers, notably Terry McLaurin. As coach Dan Quinn said following Sunday's loss to Baltimore, "There's a lot of belief in him." -- John Keim

Week 6 ranking: 13

Lesson learned: Nothing will come easy for the 49ers.

In 2023, San Francisco ran roughshod over opponents, winning 12 regular-season games by a second-best average of 19.08 points, with a third-best 11.35 average point differential in all games. Those Niners were healthy and loaded with stars. Without RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), DT Javon Hargrave (triceps), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) and others because of injury, this year's edition is decidedly not. That has left San Francisco in more tight games. Through six weeks, San Francisco has lost three one-score games and has a 5.33 average point differential. It will need to start pulling some of the close games out to make another playoff run. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 6 ranking: 15

Lesson learned: The offensive identity is a work in progress.

By hiring OC Arthur Smith in the offseason, the Steelers appeared to signal they wanted to be a ground-and-pound team. But before the Week 6 win over Las Vegas, the offense didn't consistently move the ball on the ground. Najee Harris' 106 rushing yards Sunday -- part of a season-best 183 team total -- could mean the beginning of a running renaissance. Or the tide could turn if coach Mike Tomlin opts to replace QB Justin Fields with a now-healthy Russell Wilson to jump-start the passing game, which ranks 28th with 166.8 yards per game. Still, the team's offensive identity is yet to be revealed through six games. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 6 ranking: 14

Lesson learned: The Falcons can be versatile offensively.

In Week 5, QB Kirk Cousins threw for a franchise-record 509 yards against the division rival Buccaneers. He didn't need to replicate that performance Sunday against the Panthers, since the Falcons ran for a total of 198 yards, led by RB Tyler Allgeier's 105 yards and a touchdown. Bijan Robinson added 95 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns. After a slow start offensively, Atlanta seems to have found its groove. The team is eighth in the league in yards per game (368.3) and WR Drake London is tied for second in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (4). -- Marc Raimondi

Week 6 ranking: 11

Lesson learned: It's going to be a bumpy ride.

Coming off a 1-6 collapse to end last season, the only way coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles could avoid turmoil was by getting off to a hot start to soothe a fan base on edge. That didn't happen. The Eagles are 3-2 and have looked perfectly ordinary despite boasting one of the better offensive rosters in the league. Things came to a head in a Week 6 home win over the Browns when the crowd voiced its displeasure over the course of a lackluster performance and Sirianni responded by yelling at some patrons at the end of the game. Maybe things will settle down as we get deeper into the season, but that's hard to picture at the moment. -- Tim McManus

Week 6 ranking: 12

Lesson learned: Fortunes change quickly in the NFL.

The Seahawks have gone from 3-0 and on top of the NFC West to 3-3 and reeling on defense. Injuries on that side of the ball and a much tougher slate of opposing quarterbacks have been significant factors. Over the first three weeks -- while facing Bo Nix, Jacoby Brissett and Skylar Thompson -- Seattle allowed the fourth-fewest points per game at 14.3. In the losses to Jared Goff, Daniel Jones and Brock Purdy, the Seahawks allowed 35.7 points per game, which is the second-most in the league since Week 4. -- Brady Henderson

Week 6 ranking: 10

Lesson learned: There is no margin for error.

In the past, the Cowboys overcame their miscues and still won games. The roster is not as talented with their departures and lack of additions in free agency. When things go wrong, they can't pull themselves out of the ditch. The offense can't have red zone turnovers because the defense can't give them extra possessions with takeaways. It won't get easier. Six of Dallas' final 11 games come against quarterbacks currently ranked in the top 10 in QBR. For the Cowboys to get to the playoffs for a fourth straight season, they might need to play closer to error-free football. -- Todd Archer

Week 6 ranking: 17

Lesson learned: Don't jump to conclusions about a rookie QB after three games.

The Caleb Williams who was on display during Chicago's 1-2 start looks very different from the quarterback who has thrown the second-most touchdowns by a Bears rookie (9). Williams has shown significant improvement in his team's three straight wins over the Rams, Panthers and Jaguars. His completion percentage jumped from 59% (Weeks 1-3) to 74% (Weeks 4-6) and his yards per attempt increased by 3.2 (from 5.3 to 8.5). He has thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception over the past three weeks, as opposed to a 2-4 TD/INT ratio from his first three games. The command the No. 1 pick has shown over the Bears' offense is noticeable and has Chicago headed into its bye week confident that it has found its identity. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 6 ranking: 18

Lesson learned: Coordinator Jesse Minter has changed the defense.

Since the Chargers drafted QB Justin Herbert in 2020, they have had one of the league's worst defenses. They allowed the fifth-most points (24.9) and the 10th-most yards (353.3) per game over that span. Through five games in 2024, however, the Chargers have one of the league's best defenses, allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL through six weeks (13.2). The Chargers have allowed fewer than 21 points in each of their first five games of the season for the third time in franchise history. -- Kris Rhim

Week 6 ranking: 16

Lesson learned: The Saints' first two weeks were an illusion.

The Saints looked like one of the best teams in the league after a 2-0 start, but after four straight losses, it's clear they're not as good as those first two weeks suggested. Injuries have played a part, but the Saints' once-feared defense is now ranked last in yards allowed per game (395.8), it has tackling issues and the team appears to lack the depth on either side of the ball to right the ship. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 6 ranking: 22

Lesson learned: We need to see more.

The Colts' 3-3 record is either an overachievement or underachievement, depending on your viewpoint. They have a disappointing, 30th-ranked defense (allowing 389.5 yards per game), but they've reached .500 despite a rash of injuries to QB Anthony Richardson (oblique), DT DeForest Buckner (ankle) and RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle). If the Colts can get healthy -- the three aforementioned players are expected back soon -- maybe Indianapolis can reach its ceiling this season. An upcoming stretch includes meetings with the Texans, Bills, Vikings and Lions will probably tell the story. -- Stephen Holder

Week 6 ranking: 20

Lesson learned: The Cardinals are consistently inconsistent.

The first six games of the season have been a roller coaster for Arizona. They started red-hot against the Bills, then faded in the second half. Then they beat the pants off the Rams, pushed the Lions, got blown out by the Commanders, toppled the 49ers and got trucked by the Packers. No one knows which Cardinals team will show up on Sundays. And if they had beat Green Bay on Sunday, the Cardinals would've had a share of first place in the NFC West. One minute their offense is unstoppable; the next, they commit over a dozen penalties. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 6 ranking: 19

Lesson learned: The Broncos' offense is (and will be) a struggle.

Coach Sean Payton elected to throw rookie QB Bo Nix into the deep end, and he has shown moments of hope and plenty of frustration. The Broncos are 31st on third down (25%) and 289th in completion percentage (61.1%) despite being near the bottom of the league in average yards per completion. So, they have Nix playing low-risk football and are still not completing enough passes. Time might be the cure, but the ride is going to be bumpy. Maybe bumpier than Nix, Payton or the Broncos thought. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 6 ranking: 21

Lesson learned: Owner Woody Johnson is out of patience.

The owner's decision to fire coach Robert Saleh after only five games speaks to his sense of urgency. It's a wake-up call for the entire building, and it could portend additional moves. Perhaps the Jets will be more inclined to trade for WR Davante Adams. And maybe it will spur them to resolve the Haason Reddick holdout. -- Rich Cimini

*Editor's note: The Jets did trade for Adams on Tuesday.

Week 6 ranking: 24

Lesson learned: The Bengals are not good enough yet.

There was only so much satisfaction in the locker room following Cincinnati's win over the Giants. QB Joe Burrow acknowledged the offense didn't play well enough on a day when the defense responded. Cincinnati is 14th in the league in point per drive differential at 0.32. Said Burrow after the game: "We're trying to find ourselves, trying to find wins. We found one today, that's great. But we know we have to be better going forward." -- Ben Baby

Week 6 ranking: 23

Lesson learned: Defense is the Dolphins' strength.

Coach Mike McDaniel said as much following a win over the Patriots in Week 5. While the Dolphins' offense has sputtered without QB Tua Tagovailoa, their defense quietly ranks fifth in yards allowed per game (285.4) and leads the NFL in third-down percentage (25.5%). In its first year under coordinator Anthony Weaver, Miami's defense has been a lone positive in a largely disappointing first six weeks of the season. However, it won't mean much until the Dolphins' NFL-worst scoring offense improves. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques