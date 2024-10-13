Chris Godwin powers through the Saints defense after the catch to score his second touchdown of the game for the Buccaneers. (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season began with the 49ers pulling out an important NFC West victory over the Seahawks on Thursday, and the Bears took care of business against the Jaguars in London. We saw offensive outbursts on Sunday from the Packers, Texans and Buccaneers. The Ravens edged out the Commanders, while the Eagles held off the Browns. Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler got their first starts (both losses but promising performances), while Joe Flacco stepped in again for Anthony Richardson and lifted the Colts to a win.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Jump to:

TB-NO | HOU-NE | IND-TEN

CLE-PHI | ARI-GB | WSH-BAL

JAX-CHI | SF-SEA

Buccaneers

In what direction is this team headed? With "finishing" being such a key point of emphasis after last week's loss at the Falcons, the Bucs managed to do that in New Orleans -- but not without an ugly second quarter. They jumped out to a 17-0 lead and then allowed the Saints to score 20 unanswered points before pitching a second-half shutout. Getting Antoine Winfield Jr., Calijah Kancey and Luke Goedeke back was huge, especially with Winfield's fumble recovery for a touchdown. But it's too early to tell where this team is headed when it can't put together complete games.

Most surprising performance: After throwing just two interceptions through the first five games, Baker Mayfield was picked off three times in the second quarter. Granted, the Saints are one of the top defenses in the NFL, but his feet were all over the place, and he was clearly flustered. Mayfield settled down with two touchdown passes in the second half, but he was out of character in the first half.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Defensively, the Bucs needed to squeeze the pocket more with Spencer Rattler in the first half. Some of his biggest throws came on the move, including a 14-yard completion to Bub Means and a 41-yard completion to Foster Moreau. They fared much better in this department in the second half, as Todd Bowles really dialed up the pressure, sacking him twice and forcing two interceptions. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: vs. Ravens (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Saints

What do the Saints have in rookie QB Spencer Rattler? The Saints quickly pivoted to their rookie fifth-round pick after Derek Carr was injured, and it was an tale of two halves for him. Rattler showed a lot of poise in a game where a lot went wrong, including a helmet hit to Chris Olave that caused a fumble for a TD and knocked the WR out of the game. Rattler threw the first touchdown pass of his career and was 11-of-17 for 140 yards and a TD in the first half, but he struggled in the second half, going 11-of-23 for 103 yards, two interceptions and no TDs.

Describe the game in two words: Pure chaos. The Saints scored 27 points in the second quarter, the most by any team in a quarter this season. They had a a punt return for a touchdown and back-to-back interceptions that set up a field goal and a touchdown from Rattler to Means. But they also had three takeaways and still lost badly, giving up the most points they have in a game since 2012.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Tackling issues. The Saints' defense was boom or bust against the Buccaneers. It was either picking off Mayfield or getting gashed for explosive plays, which has already been a problem this season. The defense came up with plenty of highlight-reel plays, but it couldn't make the routine ones, ultimately leading to a loss. -- Katherine Terrell

Next game: vs. Broncos (Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Texans

Can the Texans carry this momentum into next week? The Texans never looked back after a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The 41 points scored by C.J. Stroud and the offense is their most in a regular-season game since Week 16 of 2021. The defense was also rolling, forcing a season-high four turnovers. If Houston can carry this momentum on both sides of the ball into its matchup against the 4-2 Packers, it has the chance to be 6-1 and build a big lead in the AFC South.

Most surprising performance: Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was all over the field with three sacks, three pressures and a pass deflection that turned into an interception. The third overall pick in the 2023 draft had not recorded more than 1.5 sacks in a game this season.

Eye-popping stat: Running back Joe Mixon had 55 rushing yards over expectation, which are the most by a Texans running back this season (NFL Next Gen Stats). He turned in a strong performance after missing the past three weeks with an ankle injury. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Next game: at Packers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Patriots

What can Drake Maye build off from his debut? There were definitely promising signs. Maye's 40-yard TD pass to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte late in the second quarter perfectly capped off a well-run two-minute drill. The way Maye escaped the pocket to buy time and find tight end Hunter Henry on a 30-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter was also impressive. Those were balanced against an overthrown interception, a lost fumble on a strip sack and then another interception on a tipped ball at the line of scrimmage. Overall, the performance sparked a mix of hope and the reality of a rookie still learning on the job.

Describe the game in two words: Decisive mismatch. The Texans are vying for AFC supremacy, while the Patriots have the top odds to land the No. 1 overall draft pick, per ESPN Analytics. The Patriots were somehow within striking distance at halftime with a 14-7 deficit, but they never truly threatened the Texans after coming out flat offensively in the second half.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The OTs needed more help. When Maye was strip-sacked in the third quarter, it came out of an empty formation in which right tackle Demontrey Jacobs was beat. Earlier in the game, Maye was crushed after left tackle Zach Thomas (playing in place of injured starter Vederian Lowe) lost a one-on-one pass-blocking situation. Jacobs had been waived by the Broncos, while Thomas had been waived by the Rams. Both are developmental prospects being asked to step into a difficult spot, but these plays are putting Maye in harm's way. -- Mike Reiss

Next game: vs. Jaguars (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, London)

Colts

Are things looking up for the Colts? Indianapolis has been coping with crippling injuries, but it has managed to weather the storm and go 2-1 over the past three games. On Sunday, the Colts saw receiver Michael Pittman Jr. manage to play after it was feared his back injury might land him on injured reserve. He scored the decisive touchdown. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was a late scratch with an oblique injury, but he is likely to return next Sunday. Center Ryan Kelly, cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Kwity Paye all returned this week.

Eye-popping stat: Quarterback Joe Flacco, 39, had his eighth straight regular-season game with at least two touchdown passes. That's tied for the NFL's longest active streak with Jordan Love. Flacco's numbers Sunday weren't as robust as his effort against Jacksonville last week, but he was still effective, completing 23 of 38 attempts for 189 yards.

play 0:20 Michael Pittman Jr.'s TD catch puts Colts up in 4th Joe Flacco lets the ball fly to Michael Pittman Jr. for a go-ahead Indianapolis touchdown in the fourth quarter vs. Tennessee.

Most surprising performance: Pittman was clutch Sunday, playing through a painful injury to make two physical catches that helped seal the win. His 10-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter was a jump ball that he snatched from L'Jarius Sneed. Then on a late third down, Pittman wrestled a ball away from Sneed to convert a critical first down and ice the game. -- Stephen Holder

Next game: vs. Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Titans

Can the Titans win with such a conservative offense? It wasn't pretty, and the Titans were on the wrong side of the result again. The offensive attack consisted of short to mid-range passes by Will Levis and a healthy dose of Tony Pollard running the ball. Titans coach Brian Callahan is going conservative as opposed to the pass-happy scheme many thought he would have brought from the Bengals. But they'll need more on offense to win on the road against the Bills' and Lions' high-scoring units in the next two games.

Describe the game in two words: Panic time. With the Colts allowing an NFL-worst 419 yards per game before Sunday, this should have been a chance for the Titans to get back on track. Instead, they gained only 229 total yards, with Levis throwing for 95. Since 2020, a Titans starting quarterback has had five instances where they've thrown for less than 100 yards in a single game. Levis has three of them.

Most surprising performance: Sneed didn't allow a touchdown reception in 90 targets last season. But Flacco successfully went after him on a fourth-quarter drive to take the lead. Sneed was beaten by Alec Pierce, leading to a 33-yard pass interference penalty. Then Flacco found Pittman on the 9-yard touchdown to take the lead. -- Turron Davenport

Next game: at Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Eagles

Did the Eagles do anything to change perceptions Sunday? No. The Eagles looked the same after their bye week. They're still the only team to not score in the first quarter this season. The offense continued to fall short of its potential, even with receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back from injury. And special teams had another blunder with a blocked field goal attempt that was returned for a touchdown. The defense was able to pressure Cleveland's anemic offense, but the Eagles were lucky they were playing the Browns on Sunday.

Most surprising performance: Rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean made an immediate impact in the first start of his career. Playing slot corner, he posted six tackles, a half-sack, a quarterback hit and a pair of QB pressures. He allowed just one catch against him for 14 yards, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made the decision to replace Avonte Maddox with DeJean this week, and DeJean made his coach look good.

Early prediction for next week: The Eagles are going to make it the Saquon Barkley show as he returns to MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants. Barkley may downplay the significance of playing against his former team, but there's little doubt the juices will be flowing for this one. Expect coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to tap into that and lean on their top running back. -- Tim McManus

Next game: at Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Browns

Did the Browns find a running game they can build on? The Browns extended their streak of games without scoring 20 points to six. But they may have found an identity they can lean into going forward. Despite losing running back Jerome Ford to a hamstring injury on its second possession, Cleveland ran for 100 yards for the third time this season and averaged 4.0 yards per carry. With Nick Chubb's looming return, the Browns could lean into their ground game more to jumpstart a flailing offense.

Eye-popping stat: The Browns were 0-for-26 on third down with Deshaun Watson at quarterback until midway through the second half. They converted on back-to-back third downs at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth.

Describe the game in two words: Missed opportunities. The Browns got a great effort from their defense and special teams with a chance at a game-tying score. But penalties surfaced again as Cleveland false started twice inside the 10-yard line. The Browns had to settle for a field goal and never saw the ball again. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Next game: vs. Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Packers

Has Jordan Love found his stride? In his third game back from his knee injury, Love looked more like the quarterback who finished last season on a tear. His lone interception happened only because receiver Bo Melton slipped. Otherwise, Love was as sharp as he has been. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns. He started the game throwing short, but two of his touchdowns were on passes thrown 15-plus yards downfield, the first time in his career he has had multiple such TDs in a game, per ESPN Research.

Describe the game in two words: Romeo's return. A week after his suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, receiver Romeo Doubs made up for it with a pair of touchdown catches. While Doubs denied that he was unhappy with his role in the offense, Love connected with him for scores of 10 and 20 yards. He finished with three catches for 49 yards.

Early prediction for next week: This was predicted once already -- back when Brayden Narveson missed a pair of field goals in Week 4 against the Vikings -- but it's hard to imagine the Packers sticking with the rookie kicker after he missed another one (a 44-yarder) Sunday. He is 11-for-16 on field goals this season, so Green Bay could look at other options. -- Rob Demovsky

Next game: vs. Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Cardinals

What's wrong with Arizona's offense? Well, a lot. It's a combination of a number of things that, when mixed into the big, boiling pot of a game, turns into Sunday's performance. Arizona went three-and-out on three of its first four drives, couldn't convert on third down and gave the ball away three times in crucial situations, including at the Packers' 39- and 18-yard lines. The Cardinals also opted to pass up easy options on Sunday, such as going for the end zone on third-and-6 instead of trying to get the first down, then settling for a field goal.

Early prediction for next week: Tight end Trey McBride will be the main guy on offense. After receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went down with a concussion, McBride popped off, finishing with eight catches for 96 yards (all coming after Harrison's injury). McBride had four explosive plays in the process with plays of 27, 13, 12 and 13 yards.

Most surprising performance: Arizona's undisciplined play led to too many penalties. The Cardinals came into Sunday's game with a league-low 19 penalties through five games. And then they proceeded to commit 13, which were the most in a game in the Jonathan Gannon era. -- Josh Weinfuss

Next game: vs. Chargers (Monday, 8:45 p.m. ET)

Ravens

Do the Ravens have the best offense in the NFL? In a battle of the NFL's highest scoring teams, Baltimore took the title of No. 1 offense. Lamar Jackson is putting together another MVP-like season, throwing 300-plus yards in back-to-back games for the second time in his career. Zay Flowers solidified himself as a No. 1 wide receiver with his second consecutive 100-yard game, recording a career-high in receiving yards in the first half alone (132 yards). And running back Derrick Henry became the second player in NFL history to total over 600 rushing yards and eight-plus touchdown runs in his first six games with a new team, joining Eric Dickerson (1983 with Rams).

Most surprising performance: Tight end Mark Andrews returned to the passing attack. After what had been the worst start of his seven-year career, Andrews recorded a season-high 66 yards on three catches and scored his first touchdown since Oct. 29, 2023. This was a much-needed confidence boost for the three-time Pro Bowler, who averaged 24 receiving yards over his first five games this season.

Eye-popping stat: Jackson improved to 22-1 in his career as a starting quarterback against NFC opponents. His .956 win percentage in inter-conference games is the best by any starting QB since the 1970 merger. He has thrown 36 touchdown passes and nine interceptions against the NFC. -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: at Buccaneers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Commanders

Were the Commanders' weaknesses exposed? Defensively, yes, they were. But these Commanders should still contend for the playoffs. Washington's offense remains dangerous, keeping the team interesting. But the Commanders' pass coverage has been their biggest issue. Washington wisely wanted to limit the Ravens' run game and used a lot of single-high safety looks. But it was bad in coverage, getting beaten in both man and zone too often. For the Commanders to reach Baltimore's level, their defense has to be better and more consistent.

Eye-popping stat: Baltimore averaged 7.6 yards per play. Washington entered the game allowing 5.7 per play. The Ravens consistently hit big pass plays vs. Washington's porous coverage, as Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards and the Ravens gained 484 overall. The yards per play represented a season-worst for Washington's defense, and the passing yards were also the most allowed.

Early prediction for next week: Quarterback Jayden Daniels will throw for more than 275 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina. He continues to show that he's more than a runner -- that's only part of what he can do. Against Baltimore, Daniels threw for a career-high 269 yards and two scores, proving he can hurt defenses when the ground game isn't working (Washington rushed for 52 yards). -- John Keim

Next game: vs. Panthers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

Bears

Has the Bears offense finally established its identity? Caleb Williams threw four touchdowns by doing what coaches have emphasized for weeks: playing point guard. One week after the Williams and DJ Moore connection came alive, the rookie threw two TDs each to Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet. Chicago displayed the balance its been searching for with another 91 rushing yards and a touchdown from D'Andre Swift and heads into the bye week feeling confident about the state of its offense.

Describe the game in two words: Williams' command. The two touchdown passes Williams threw to Allen are an example of the quarterback's precision -- placing the ball in tight windows where only his receiver could get it -- and control. On multiple occasions, Williams maneuvered the pocket and created out of structure (notably a cross-body throw made to Kmet that set up Chicago's fifth TD). Williams' four touchdown passes brought his total to nine through six games, the second-most ever by a Bears rookie QB.

play 0:39 Caleb Williams' incredible throw sets up Bears' fifth TD Caleb Williams makes a throw across his body to Cole Kmet for 27 yards, then later in the drive, D'Andre Swift punches it in for the Bears.

Most surprising performance: Elijah Hicks, who played in place of safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), helped lessen the sting that came with the Bears secondary being down three starters (cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was ruled out pregame with a calf injury and nickel Kyler Gordon left the third quarter with a hamstring injury). Hicks came away with five tackles, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass in the end zone. -- Courtney Cronin

Next game: at Commanders (Oct. 27, 1 p.m. ET)

Jaguars

How does the loss affect the job security of coach Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke? It doesn't help. One day after owner Shad Khan said he still believes in Pederson and Baalke, the Jaguars played a sloppy game to drop to 1-5. That makes reaching the playoffs -- which Khan said before the season was his expectation -- highly unlikely. Of 201 teams that started 1-5 since 1966, only four have made the playoffs. The Jaguars are now 2-10 in their past 12 games, and the only victories have been against Carolina and Indianapolis, which is a good indication of the direction of the franchise.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The Jaguars didn't pressure rookie QB Caleb Williams. By the time the Bears went ahead 35-10, Jacksonville had blitzed him only six times and pressured him on 10 of his 32 dropbacks. That includes just one blitz and five pressures on 18 dropbacks in the first half, when Williams burned them for 128 yards and two TDs.

Eye-popping stat: The Jaguars had four potential touchdown passes dropped, including two by Gabe Davis. Christian Kirk also dropped a potential TD -- the ball went through his hands and hit him in the facemask -- and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. had a potential deep TD pass in his hands that he was unable to catch. -- Mike DiRocco

Next game: vs. Patriots (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, London)

49ers

What does winning in Seattle do for the 49ers as they start an important stretch? It's an exaggeration to say it saved the 49ers' season, but that's not far off. Instead of 2-4 and 0-3 in the NFC West, the 3-3 Niners are tied with Seattle for first place (with a leg up in a tiebreaker). They'll get a few extra days' rest, which is no small thing given their injury issues, and they face the Chiefs and Cowboys coming off each of their bye weeks. If the 49ers get to their Week 9 bye with a record of at least 4-4, they can regroup, get healthy and make a run in November and December when they have traditionally been at their best under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Most surprising performance: The 49ers rookie class filled in admirably. Safety Malik Mustapha made his first career interception to stymie Seattle's first drive in the red zone before leaving with an ankle sprain. Cornerback Renardo Green got his first career pick in the fourth quarter, and running back Isaac Guerendo sealed the win with a 76-yard run to set up the final touchdown.

Eye-popping stat: QB Brock Purdy was excellent on throws with 10-plus air yards. He went 6-of-8 for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Seahawks QB Geno Smith was 5-of-14 for 89 yards and two interceptions on such throws. -- Nick Wagoner

Next game: vs. Chiefs (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Seahawks

Are the Seahawks any closer to beating the 49ers? The 49ers won the previous five meetings by an average of 15.2 points, either dominating throughout or pulling away in the second half. This game was competitive with the Seahawks pulling to within five points in the fourth quarter and needing one defensive stop for a chance at a winning drive. Then again, Seattle benefited from a missed call that cost San Francisco at least three points. The 49ers were also without Christian McCaffrey and were down to their third-string running back by the end of the game. The Seahawks had their own injury issues, but if they couldn't beat the 49ers at home while San Francisco was missing its best offensive player, then when will they?

Eye-popping stat: Seattle pressured Brock Purdy on 15 of his 31 dropbacks (48.4%). For context, the Dolphins led the NFL heading into Sunday with a 40% pressure rate this season. But while the Seahawks got near the 49ers' quarterback often, they couldn't get to him, finishing with no sacks and only four QB hits. They'll be happy to face a quarterback next week in Kirk Cousins who is much less elusive than Purdy.

Early prediction for next week: Byron Murphy II will return from his hamstring injury and make an impact. The absence of Seattle's first-round pick over the past three games has forced them to play Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins more than they'd prefer. With Murphy back, their D-line rotation will be deeper, and life will be easier on their second-level defenders as well, with Murphy there to control gaps and command double-teams. -- Brady Henderson

Next game: at Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)