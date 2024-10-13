Open Extended Reactions

Running back David Montgomery has signed a two-year, $18.25 million extension that contractually ties him to the Detroit Lions through the 2027 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The deal includes $10.5 million in new guaranteed money, the source said. It makes him the seventh-highest-paid running back in the NFL based on new money per year ($9.125M).

The Lions announced the extension Saturday night but didn't disclose terms.

Montgomery, 27, had two years left on his current deal, but the Lions decided to lock in their one-two backfield punch of him and second-year back Jahmyr Gibbs early.

Montgomery is Detroit's second-leading rusher with 271 yards and four touchdowns on a team-high 63 carries this season. Gibbs has 285 rushing yards on 54 attempts and three TDs.

In 2023, Montgomery signed with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent after spending his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He has started all 18 games he has appeared in with the Lions.

Following Detroit's Week 4 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Gibbs said he feels that he and Montgomery are the NFL's best RB duo.

"I don't think it's close at all," Gibbs told ESPN. "We both can do everything, so it's hard for defenses to scheme up against us. I mean the production speaks for itself, too."

Montgomery has scored a rushing touchdown in seven straight games, which is tied with Billy Sims (1980-81) for the longest streak in franchise history, per ESPN Research.

Since joining the Lions, he has 17 rushing TDs, tied for the fourth most in the league over that span. Only Derrick Henry (18), Raheem Mostert (18) and Kyren Williams (18) have more.