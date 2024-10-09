Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

What's the latest in the aftermath of the Jets firing Robert Saleh? Which other coaches might be on the hot seat? Could we see a quarterback be traded before the Nov. 5 deadline, and was New England's QB1 change the right call? Also, which players could land new contract extensions over the next couple of months? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 6.

What are you hearing on the firing of Robert Saleh and what's next for the Jets?