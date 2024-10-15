There are 15 games on the NFL slate in Week 7, beginning with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints on Thursday, then continuing Sunday for the third and final London game of the season, which has the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium.
Sunday night's game will feature the new-look New York Jets at the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader will have the Baltimore Ravens on the road versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+) while the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+
Here's a look at all the Week 7 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
Denver Broncos -2.5 vs. New Orleans Saints
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Line movement: Opened Saints -0.5
Money Line: Broncos (-130) ; Saints (+110)
Total: 37.5; Opened: 37.5
FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.5, 51.5% to win outright
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -5.5
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net
Money Line: Patriots (+200) ; Jaguars (-240)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Jaguars by 8, 69.6% to win outright
Cincinnati Bengals -6 vs. Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Bengals (-250) ; Browns (+210)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.7, 62% to win outright
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills -8
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Titans (+340) ; Bills (-425)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 8.6, 71.5% to win outright
Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts -3.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Dolphins (+145) ; Colts (-170)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Colts by 8.9, 72.3% to win outright
Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 vs. New York Giants
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Eagles (-175) ; Giants (+150)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 5.2, 63.7% to win outright
Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons -2.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Seahawks (+125) ; Falcons (-145)
Total: 50.5; Opened: 49.5
FPI favorite: Falcons by 3.1, 58.3% to win outright
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings -2.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Lions (+110) ; Vikings (-130)
Total: 49.5; Opened: 50.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 2.8, 57.3% to win outright
Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers -2.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Texans (+125) ; Packers (-145)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 3, 57.8% to win outright
Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders -7.5
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Line movement: Opened Commanders -9.5
Money Line: Panthers (+290) ; Commanders (-360)
Total: 51.5; Opened: 50.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 9.1, 73% to win outright
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams -6.5
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Raiders (+250) ; Rams (-300)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Rams by 5.4, 63.9% to win outright
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers -1.5
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Chiefs (+100) ; 49ers (-120)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 0.3, 51.7% to win outright
New York Jets -1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Line movement: Opened Steelers -1.5
Money Line: Jets (-120) ; Steelers (+100)
Total: 37.5; Opened: 37.5
FPI favorite: Steelers by 0.2, 50.9% to win outright
Baltimore Ravens -3.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC
Money Line: Ravens (-190) ; Buccaneers (+160)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 50.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 3.3, 58.1% to win outright
Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Monday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Money Line: Chargers (-145) ; Cardinals (+125)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Cardinals by 1.2, 52.9% to win outright