        <
        >

          2024 NFL Week 7: Betting odds and lines for every game

          play
          Where Tyler Fulghum leans in the Broncos-Saints game (0:33)

          Tyler Fulghum explains why he's taking the Broncos with the points against the Saints. (0:33)

            Oct 15, 2024, 04:57 PM

            There are 15 games on the NFL slate in Week 7, beginning with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints on Thursday, then continuing Sunday for the third and final London game of the season, which has the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium.

            Sunday night's game will feature the new-look New York Jets at the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader will have the Baltimore Ravens on the road versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+) while the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+

            Here's a look at all the Week 7 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

            MORE NFL BETTING CONTENT: Early picks for Week 7 | Betting by the numbers: Rookie QBs

            Denver Broncos -2.5 vs. New Orleans Saints
            Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

            Line movement: Opened Saints -0.5

            Money Line: Broncos (-130) ; Saints (+110)
            Total: 37.5; Opened: 37.5
            FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.5, 51.5% to win outright

            New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -5.5
            Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net

            Money Line: Patriots (+200) ; Jaguars (-240)
            Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5
            FPI favorite: Jaguars by 8, 69.6% to win outright

            Cincinnati Bengals -6 vs. Cleveland Browns
            Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

            Money Line: Bengals (-250) ; Browns (+210)
            Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5
            FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.7, 62% to win outright

            Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills -8
            Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

            Money Line: Titans (+340) ; Bills (-425)
            Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
            FPI favorite: Bills by 8.6, 71.5% to win outright

            Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts -3.5
            Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

            Money Line: Dolphins (+145) ; Colts (-170)
            Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5
            FPI favorite: Colts by 8.9, 72.3% to win outright

            Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 vs. New York Giants
            Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

            Money Line: Eagles (-175) ; Giants (+150)
            Total: 42.5; Opened: 45.5
            FPI favorite: Eagles by 5.2, 63.7% to win outright

            Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons -2.5
            Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

            Money Line: Seahawks (+125) ; Falcons (-145)
            Total: 50.5; Opened: 49.5
            FPI favorite: Falcons by 3.1, 58.3% to win outright

            Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings -2.5
            Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

            Money Line: Lions (+110) ; Vikings (-130)
            Total: 49.5; Opened: 50.5
            FPI favorite: Lions by 2.8, 57.3% to win outright

            Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers -2.5
            Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

            Money Line: Texans (+125) ; Packers (-145)
            Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
            FPI favorite: Packers by 3, 57.8% to win outright

            Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders -7.5
            Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

            Line movement: Opened Commanders -9.5

            Money Line: Panthers (+290) ; Commanders (-360)
            Total: 51.5; Opened: 50.5
            FPI favorite: Commanders by 9.1, 73% to win outright

            Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams -6.5
            Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

            Money Line: Raiders (+250) ; Rams (-300)
            Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5
            FPI favorite: Rams by 5.4, 63.9% to win outright

            Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers -1.5
            Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

            Money Line: Chiefs (+100) ; 49ers (-120)
            Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5
            FPI favorite: 49ers by 0.3, 51.7% to win outright

            New York Jets -1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
            Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

            Line movement: Opened Steelers -1.5

            Money Line: Jets (-120) ; Steelers (+100)
            Total: 37.5; Opened: 37.5
            FPI favorite: Steelers by 0.2, 50.9% to win outright

            Baltimore Ravens -3.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
            Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

            Money Line: Ravens (-190) ; Buccaneers (+160)
            Total: 48.5; Opened: 50.5
            FPI favorite: Ravens by 3.3, 58.1% to win outright

            Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 vs. Arizona Cardinals
            Monday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

            Money Line: Chargers (-145) ; Cardinals (+125)
            Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
            FPI favorite: Cardinals by 1.2, 52.9% to win outright