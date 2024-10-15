Tyler Fulghum explains why he's taking the Broncos with the points against the Saints. (0:33)

There are 15 games on the NFL slate in Week 7, beginning with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints on Thursday, then continuing Sunday for the third and final London game of the season, which has the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium.

Sunday night's game will feature the new-look New York Jets at the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader will have the Baltimore Ravens on the road versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+) while the Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+

Here's a look at all the Week 7 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Denver Broncos -2.5 vs. New Orleans Saints

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Line movement: Opened Saints -0.5

Money Line: Broncos (-130) ; Saints (+110)

Total: 37.5; Opened: 37.5

FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.5, 51.5% to win outright

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -5.5

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net

Money Line: Patriots (+200) ; Jaguars (-240)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 8, 69.6% to win outright

Cincinnati Bengals -6 vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Bengals (-250) ; Browns (+210)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.7, 62% to win outright

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills -8

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Titans (+340) ; Bills (-425)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 8.6, 71.5% to win outright

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts -3.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Dolphins (+145) ; Colts (-170)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Colts by 8.9, 72.3% to win outright

Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 vs. New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Eagles (-175) ; Giants (+150)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 5.2, 63.7% to win outright

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons -2.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Seahawks (+125) ; Falcons (-145)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 49.5

FPI favorite: Falcons by 3.1, 58.3% to win outright

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings -2.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Lions (+110) ; Vikings (-130)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 50.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 2.8, 57.3% to win outright

Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers -2.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Texans (+125) ; Packers (-145)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 3, 57.8% to win outright

Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders -7.5

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Line movement: Opened Commanders -9.5

Money Line: Panthers (+290) ; Commanders (-360)

Total: 51.5; Opened: 50.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 9.1, 73% to win outright

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams -6.5

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Raiders (+250) ; Rams (-300)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Rams by 5.4, 63.9% to win outright

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers -1.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Chiefs (+100) ; 49ers (-120)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 0.3, 51.7% to win outright

New York Jets -1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Line movement: Opened Steelers -1.5

Money Line: Jets (-120) ; Steelers (+100)

Total: 37.5; Opened: 37.5

FPI favorite: Steelers by 0.2, 50.9% to win outright

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Ravens (-190) ; Buccaneers (+160)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 50.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 3.3, 58.1% to win outright

Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Monday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Money Line: Chargers (-145) ; Cardinals (+125)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Cardinals by 1.2, 52.9% to win outright