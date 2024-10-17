Open Extended Reactions

Who will score a touchdown this week? Whether you intend to make an anytime TD bet, setting a DFS lineup or simply enjoy peering into a crystal ball, we have a prediction for you. Mike Clay projects every game, every week for ESPN's fantasy football players, and that includes a probability that a player will take the ball into the end zone. Here are his top 20 predicted scorers for Week 7. For betting odds on individual touchdowns, go to ESPN BET

Kyren Williams, LAR, RB (vs. LV) - 90%

Derrick Henry, BAL, RB (vs. TB) - 79%

Brian Robinson Jr., WAS, RB (vs. CAR) - 70%

Jayden Daniels, WAS, QB (vs. CAR) - 69%*

Kenneth Walker III, SEA, RB (vs. ATL) - 66%

Bijan Robinson, ATL, RB (vs. SEA) - 62%

Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB (vs. MIA) - 62%

Kareem Hunt, KC, RB (vs. SF) - 62%

Saquon Barkley, PHI, RB (vs. NYG) - 59%

Drake London, ATL, WR (vs. SEA) - 54%

David Montgomery, DET, RB (vs. MIN) - 54%

Joe Mixon, HOU, RB (vs. GB) - 50%

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET, RB (vs. MIN) - 50%

James Cook, BUF, RB (vs. TEN) - 49%

Alvin Kamara, NO, RB (vs. DEN) - 47%

Malik Nabers, NYG, WR (vs. PHI) - 46%

Josh Allen, BUF, QB (vs. TEN) - 46%*

Aaron Jones, MIN, RB (vs. DET) - 45%

Deebo Samuel Sr., SF, WR (vs. KC) - 45%

Jordan Mason, SF, RB (vs. KC) - 45%

*For rushing or receiving touchdowns only. Does not account for passing touchdowns.