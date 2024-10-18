Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 7. We get an NFC North game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, so that division should finally sort itself out a little bit. We've got a Super Bowl rematch between the San Francisco and Kansas City Chiefs, both dramatically different teams than when they last played. And we've got two "Monday Night Football" games. Don't forget your espresso this week!

I touch on almost every game of the slate in this week's column. But I'm focused on three matchups in particular to watch, with a game-level bet for each (side or total), as well as a prop for each -- and a few more lines and props I'm targeting that you'll find at the bottom of the page.

All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

Week 6 recap

We're inventing brand new ways to lose bets over here. Calvin Ridley became the first player in a decade to have no catches on eight or more targets, and the New Orleans Saints were scoreless in three of four quarters, yet somehow went over their team total.

Breaking bad was funny early in the season; it's starting to get preposterous.

Week 6: 5-6 (-0.80 units)

Overall: 28-36 (-5.92u)

Spread: 4-7 (-3.28u)

Total: 6-8 (-2.7u)

Props: 18-15 (+1.26u)

Same-game parlay: 0-6 (-1.2u)