LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua left practice Thursday because of a knee injury, but sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it was not believed to be serious.

Nacua's status for the Rams' Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks is still to be determined, according to a source, who said he "should be fine."

The injury was to the same knee Nacua injured during training camp and then aggravated in the Rams' season opener, a team spokesperson said. Nacua was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday after he left early because of the injury.

Along with sitting out during training camp because of the knee injury, Nacua missed Weeks 2 through 7 on injured reserve. He was activated from IR for Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his first game back from the injury, Nacua had seven catches for 106 yards, giving him his eighth game with 100 receiving yards in 19 career games, according to ESPN Research.

In two games this season, Nacua has 11 catches for 141 yards. Last season, Nacua set records for the most receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) for a rookie in NFL history.