Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens got back into Thursday's game by capitalizing on a Cincinnati Bengals turnover in the third quarter, and they nearly tied it in the fourth, but Justin Tucker missed the extra point attempt.

Tylan Wallace tight-roped down the sideline and scored from 84 yards out, marking the longest TD pass of Lamar Jackson's career.

But Tucker missed the PAT as the Bengals held a 21-20 lead with 13:30 left in the fourth.

In the third quarter, five plays after Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey forced and recovered a fumble, running back Derrick Henry scored on a 1-yard run to close the Ravens' deficit to 21-14 in the third quarter. An epic 10-yard scramble by Jackson set up the Henry touchdown.

Derrick Henry TD! 👑 (we copy and paste this every week)#CINvsBAL on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1O5jI5gpFq — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2024

Henry has now scored in each of the Ravens' 10 games this season. That is tied for the fourth-longest touchdown streak to begin a season in the Super Bowl era.

The Ravens tied their AFC North matchup in the second quarter with a familiar sight -- Jackson working outside the pocket.

After initially faking a quarterback run to the right, Jackson pulled up and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide-open Nelson Agholor in the end zone. It marked Jackson's eighth touchdown pass outside the pocket, which are four more than anyone else in the NFL. Of those eight touchdown passes outside the pocket, three have come against the Bengals.

Lamar Jackson finds Nelson Agholor WIDE open for the TD!#CINvsBAL on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yKwHBZixaf — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2024

Agholor's second touchdown catch in his past three games tied the score at 7-7.

It has been quite a stretch for Jackson. Over his past four games, Jackson has thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.