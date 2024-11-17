Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the NFL season brings more showstopping arrivals to the pregame tunnels.

Each week, the stars strive to make a fashion statement in their arrival for their respective matchups, showcasing their swagger with trendsetting clothing.

As the cameras flash their lenses at the players, they occasionally seem to activate a superstar's athletic abilities -- and that preparation can carry over to the field during game time under the stadium lights.

Here are the best arrivals from Week 11.

Sunday night looks

4 p.m. fashion

Perfectly suited 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pLpLifzjkc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2024

The jacket 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/lN7j7pLJIg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 17, 2024

Walking into gameday like 🧑‍🎨 pic.twitter.com/GKRwhR80Tz — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 17, 2024

Feels good to be home 🏡#SEAvsSF x @LEVIS — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 17, 2024

Clocking in for #ATLvsDEN.



Time to go to work. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uCAs6Kk5hP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 17, 2024

Sunday's best

Thursday night's fits

Jayden Daniels in Philly 📍

#WASvsPHI - Tonight 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YOBkzB0m2N — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2024

🟢 Jalen Hurts is here 🟢#WASvsPHI - 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/mLqm4tVdsD — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2024