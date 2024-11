Patrick Mahomes moves past Len Dawson for most passing touchdowns with the Chiefs on a 6-yard strike to Justin Watson. (0:16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes became the Kansas City Chiefs' career leader in touchdown passes during Friday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mahomes threw the 238th touchdown pass of his career in the second quarter on a 6-yard throw to wide receiver Justin Watson. The play gave the Chiefs a 10-3 lead, and they went on to win 19-17 to clinch their 10th consecutive playoff berth.

Mahomes had been tied for the team record with Len Dawson. He finished 26-of-46 passing for 306 yards.