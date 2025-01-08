Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers continued their coaching staff makeover Tuesday night, removing Nick Sorensen from his role as defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

The Niners hope to retain Sorensen in a different role, the source said, though what position that would be is unclear. With Sorensen out, the 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan will employ their third defensive coordinator in as many seasons in 2025 after firing Steve Wilks last February.

After moving on from Wilks, Shanahan aimed to get the defense back to previous levels of dominance the 49ers enjoyed under Robert Saleh and DeMeco Ryans. Shanahan promoted Sorensen from defensive pass game specialist and nickelbacks coach in early March, with Brandon Staley added to the staff as an assistant head coach.

Sorensen has been with the Niners since 2022 and previously worked in defensive back and special teams roles with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars. This season was his first as a defensive coordinator, and the 49ers' defense took a significant step back in a number of categories.

This season, San Francisco finished 29th in scoring defense (25.6 points per game allowed), 20th in defensive efficiency (47.32), 26th in QBR allowed (58.5), 18th in rushing yards allowed per game (124.6) and tied for 20th in takeaways (17). After the 49ers' Week 9 bye, they forced just two turnovers in the final nine games.

On Thursday, Sorensen said he hadn't fully taken time to evaluate his performance this season but believed he was figuring things out as he went along.

"I learn all the time," Sorensen said. "I'm harder on myself probably than anyone ever can [be], anything you guys or anyone could say. It starts with are we winning the game? Obviously, I want our defense to be top-notch and to be the best that we can be and grow and get better. So, as far as evaluating me, I learned a lot."

While Sorensen received multiple votes of confidence from Shanahan and players during 2024, the Niners allowed 116 points in three losses to close the season, essentially sealing Sorensen's fate.

After Arizona scored 47 points in the season finale Sunday, linebacker Fred Warner put the blame on the players for not executing the defense regardless of the calls.

"The easy thing right now is everybody is going to put the blame on him for how the defense has played and when you're the guy at the helm, that's what happens," Warner said. "You're going to take the brunt of that but it's everybody. Everybody has got to take a look in the mirror. I've got to take a look in the mirror. ... I think Nick has done a great job all season. As players when we have to execute and play the game; we didn't him any favors."

While it remains to be seen whether Sorensen will remain on the staff, one option could be to move him to special teams coordinator. That position came open Monday night when the Niners fired Brian Schneider, sources told ESPN.

Sorensen does have experience leading special teams, as he did for the Jaguars in 2021. He was known as a strong special teamer during a 10-year playing career split among the Rams, Jaguars and Browns.

As for potential replacements at defensive coordinator, the Niners have some intriguing options. Saleh is available after the New York Jets fired him as head coach during the season, though he is set to interview for the head job in Jacksonville.

Jeff Ulbrich, who replaced Saleh as interim coach in New York and whom the Niners showed strong interest in last year, could also be available as the Jets sort through their coaching options. Ulbrich is also a former Niner, having played for the team from 2000 to 2009.

Gus Bradley is another candidate whom Shanahan has coveted in the past, runs a similar defensive scheme and is available, having been fired by the Indianapolis Colts. Staley and defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks are in-house options who interviewed for the role last season.