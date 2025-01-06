Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Moments after a disappointing 2024 season finally ended, the uncertainty of the 2025 offseason already loomed for at least two San Francisco 49ers.

Even for tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, both staples of the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch era, it's difficult to predict what an offseason that figures to bring plenty of turnover will yield.

But for Kittle and Juszczyk, close friends, key cogs in Shanahan's offense for the past eight seasons and each entering the final year of his contract, the hope is clear: They want to remain in San Francisco, carve out a coveted spot on the team's 10-year wall and finally help push the Niners to their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

"My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career," Kittle told ESPN after Sunday's 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Juszczyk offered a similar sentiment while acknowledging the 49ers will have some difficult decisions this offseason, which includes a potentially lucrative contract extension for quarterback Brock Purdy.

"There hasn't been any discussion yet, but I am aware of the kind of situation that we have," Juszczyk said. "There's a lot up in the air and who's going to be here, who's not, some contracts that need to be figured out. So, I'm aware of that. I just hope it doesn't affect me."

Contract extensions for both players -- which could lower their 2025 salary cap numbers -- aren't out of the question, especially for Kittle. He's entering the final year of a five-year, $75 million extension he signed in 2020. That deal has been reconfigured multiple times for cap savings but he's scheduled to count $22,085,000 against next year's cap, a figure that would exceed his previous highest cap hit by a little less than $10 million. His deal also includes void years through 2028 that add up to a $13,625,000 cap hit in 2026 after the contract expires.

Kittle, 31, is coming off one of his best seasons. He ranked third among tight ends in receiving yards (1,106), tied for second in touchdowns (8) and was first in yards per reception (14.2).

Kittle became one of five tight ends in league history to have four or more 1,000-yard receiving seasons, alongside Travis Kelce (seven), Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten (four each). Kittle also surpassed Gronkowski for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end in his first eight seasons in the NFL (7,380), trailing only Kelce.

Last week, Kittle earned his sixth Pro Bowl selection and is in line to be a first- or second-team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career when those honors are announced this week.

All of which means Kittle is an important figure for the 6-11 Niners as they attempt to get back on track in 2025 after going to at least the NFC Championship Game in four of the five previous seasons.

"Whatever the front office wants to do, I'm all ears," Kittle said.

Juszczyk is also coming off a Pro Bowl season. This season, Juszczyk garnered his ninth Pro Bowl honor, the most by a fullback. He took a pay cut last offseason to stay in San Francisco but is still slated to count $6,496,750 against next year's cap, a lofty figure for a fullback. He also has void years on that deal through 2028 that would cost an additional $1,674,000 against the cap in 2026 after his current contract expires.

Juszczyk said Sunday that he was aware the loss to Arizona could be his final game with the team.

"I really, really hope not," Juszczyk said. "We're going to find out, but I know I'm not done. I'm definitely not done playing. I've seen zero regression. I think especially, I mean, you can turn on the last two games and please show me where I've regressed, so I have no plans of stopping."

Indeed, Juszczyk, 33, said last week that he intends to continue playing in 2025. He was one of Shanahan and Lynch's first free agent signings when they took over in 2017, and has been a versatile part of the 49ers' offense, lining up all over despite being listed as a fullback.

Similar to Kittle, Juszczyk has a feeling of unfinished business with the 49ers after getting so close to a Super Bowl win and coming up short twice.

"I want to win a ring," Juszczyk said. "I want to win a ring here. But again, if I'm forced to do it somewhere else, I've still got so much football left in me. I still love the game so much. I'm still playing at a high level, and I know there's teams out there that can use me."

One other honor Juszczyk and Kittle, who wore jackets honoring one another -- made by Juszczyk's wife -- to Sunday's game, hope to reach San Francisco's 10-year club. It honors players who played at least 10 consecutive seasons in San Francisco. There are 51 players who have earned a spot since the team's inception in 1946 but no one has been added since Joe Staley in 2017.

"The 10-year wall is a huge goal of mine," Kittle said. "Huge goal of mine. Just me and then right next to Juszczyk. Yeah, that's the goal."

One player starting his career who the Niners are hoping will be available at the start of 2025 is rookie running back Isaac Guerendo. He suffered a left knee injury on the fourth offensive snap Sunday and was taken to the locker room on a cart.

Shanahan said the initial outlook is that it's an MCL injury but Guerendo will undergo further testing Monday to determine if he avoided a longer-term ACL issue.

"You want to think best-case scenario," Guerendo said. "But the MRI is going to have all the information for us. I'm just praying for best-case scenario."