CINCINNATI -- Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced.

Wilson missed last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee issue that persisted after the team returned from its Week 12 bye. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Thursday that Wilson was hopeful the soreness in his knee would improve after rest.

"[He] came back that Monday, really that weekend, and it wasn't feeling like it should," Taylor said. "And then got to the week and didn't get any better, last week, even with giving him time off. So we sat him out and then this is where we're at."

In 11 games this season, Wilson has 104 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 pass deflection. The fifth-year player out of Wyoming is also the team's designated player to relay playcalls during the pre-snap huddle.

The Wilson move is the latest blow to a defense that has battled injuries this year and has struggled. Wilson is the third starter to deal with a significant injury. That excludes cornerback DJ Turner, who had been promoted to be a starter when he suffered a broken collarbone.