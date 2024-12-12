Matt LaFleur talks to reporters about what happened during a pregame altercation the Packers' head coach had with a rowdy Lions fan. (0:44)

DETROIT -- The Lions confirmed to ESPN that the team has revoked the season tickets of a fan who had a pregame verbal altercation with Packers coach Matt LaFleur at Ford Field last week.

A TV camera caught the end of a heated exchange between LaFleur and Fahad Yousif, a Lions fan from Farmington Hills, Michigan, who was part of the group holding a giant flag for the national anthem last Thursday night.

LaFleur could be seen yelling at the fan but said his actions were provoked.

"I've never been a part of something like that," LaFleur said after Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Lions. "He was talking junk to our players, giving them the throat-slash sign. You're trying to de-escalate it, and then he gets in my face. I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike.

"I've never seen that. I've been on many fields, and usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get in a part of the action. I would like to see security, or something step in there and get him out of there, because it's, he shouldn't be doing that. Yeah."

Yousif confirmed the team's decision to The Detroit News and said he was "devastated" by the move after being contacted via email.

"The biggest gut punch, man," Yousif told The Detroit News on Thursday. "Just waking up and seeing that email and not being able to talk to somebody in person, it was a terrible feeling. I don't have my chance to give my side of the story or anything."

The 12-1 Lions are off to their best start in franchise history with 11 consecutive victories. On Sunday, they will return to Ford Field to host the Bills (10-3) in a matchup of Super Bowl contenders. Yousif, a lifelong Lions fan, said the team's success is "making it hurt even more."

"This has been my identity my whole life, and it's just ripped away from me over a small incident. It definitely could've been avoided on my end," Yousif told The Detroit News.

"I would let [the Lions] know I'm so sorry that I embarrassed this team. Like, this really wasn't my intention. I would apologize to anyone and do anything I could to get back in the stadium, supporting my team."

