Marcus Spears gives his pick for the matchup between the 3-10 Jaguars and 3-10 Jets. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

After sitting out a week with a knee injury, running back Breece Hall is expected to be back in the New York Jets' lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

"He looks good right now, so it's promising," interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday after practice.

It didn't appear that way at midweek, when the Jets' leading rusher was "struggling a bit," according to Ulbrich. But Hall was a full participant as he returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for the struggling Jets (3-10), who have dropped four in a row.

Chances are, Hall will have a reduced role against the Jaguars, especially with the emergence of rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, who combined for 148 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in last week's 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Hall injured his surgically repaired left knee Nov. 17 against the Indianapolis Colts -- a hyperextension with an MCL issue, Ulbrich said. Hall rested over the Nov. 24 bye, then aggravated it Dec. 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, causing him to miss last week.

He lost a fumble in the 26-21 loss to the Seahawks, taking blame for the defeat and saying, "This year has probably been the most trying year of my life." Hall, who predicted a 1,000-yard rushing season, has only 692 yards and a career-high six fumbles (one lost). He has only one 100-yard rushing game, along with one 100-yard receiving game.

The Jets are thin at running back. Kene Nwangwu, who scored on a 99-yard kickoff return two weeks ago, is going on injured reserve with a broken hand.

They also could be banged up at cornerback, with D.J. Reed (groin) listed as doubtful and Brandin Echols (shoulder) out. The Jets are hopeful that Reed can play against the Jaguars. If not, Qwan'tez Stiggers, a 2024 draft pick who played last season in the CFL, could make his NFL starting debut. Starting corner Sauce Gardner will return after missing one game with a hamstring injury.