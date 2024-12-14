Open Extended Reactions

Carson Palmer is taking over as the head football coach at his alma mater, with Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Orange County, California, making his hiring official on Friday.

Palmer, who turns 45 later this month, played at Santa Margarita in the late 1990s and led the Eagles to consecutive CIF Southern Section titles. From there, he enrolled at USC, won the Heisman Trophy in 2002 and was the No. 1 selection of the 2003 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Santa Margarita Football is excited to announce the hiring of former Eagle and Heisman Trophy winner, Carson Palmer as our new head football coach," the school posted to social media.

"As head coach, Palmer aims to build a program that emphasizes not only athletic performance but also academic success and character development," the school continued. "His vision includes creating a culture of hard work, discipline, and perseverance that prepares student-athletes for both their athletic and academic futures."

The Orange County Register reported that Palmer was a voluntary assistant coach for the school's freshman team in the 2023 season. His son, Fletcher, was the quarterback of the freshman squad.

Palmer's first game at the helm of Santa Margarita in the 2025 season will be against neighboring Mission Viejo, coached by another former USC and NFL quarterback, Rob Johnson, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Palmer finished his NFL career with 46,247 yards, 294 touchdowns and 187 interceptions, with a career completion percentage of 62.5. He led the Arizona Cardinals to a 13-3 record and a spot in the NFC Championship Game during an MVP-caliber 2015 season. That was the furthest he went in the postseason.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.