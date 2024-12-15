Open Extended Reactions

It didn't take long for Teddy Bridgewater to succeed in his first job since retiring from the NFL.

Bridgewater led his alma mater, Miami Northwestern Senior High School, to the Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state title Saturday night, an achievement that came just 10 months after he was hired.

The Bulls beat previously unbeaten Raines 41-0 in Miami for their eighth overall state title.

🏈🏆🥇Huge Congratulations to the 2024 #FHSAA 3A Football State Champions! The Miami Northwestern Bulls! Their eighth overall State Title! What an accomplishment! @MNW_Bulls1955 pic.twitter.com/liSQCeMjhu — FHSAA (@FHSAA) December 15, 2024

Bridgewater, 32, was hired in February, tasked with turning around a program that had gone 4-6 the previous season. He did that and then some.

Miami Northwestern went 12-2 on the season, outscoring its opponents 262-12 in five playoff games. It finished the season on a 10-game winning streak.

Bridgewater had 6,712 passing yards and 70 touchdowns as a star quarterback at Miami Northwestern before moving on to Louisville, where he earned Big East Rookie of the Year honors and won Sugar Bowl MVP after guiding the Cardinals past Florida as a junior.

He went on to be a 2014 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings and played for seven NFL teams, most recently the Detroit Lions, before retiring after the 2023 season.