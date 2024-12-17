Vikings dominate, hand Bears 8th straight loss

Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- This was the week the Minnesota Vikings arrived. A team roundly projected to finish with a losing record because of a pending quarterback transition has instead put itself in the conversation for the best team in the NFC. After clinching a playoff spot over the weekend, the Vikings dispatched the Chicago Bears in a thorough 30-12 beating Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, sending the Bears to their eighth consecutive defeat.

The Vikings' victory lifted them to 12-2 and into a statistical tie with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles in the conference. The Vikings now have a chance to secure the NFC North title by winning their final three games. If they do, the No. 1 overall seed in the conference will be within their grasp, depending on the Eagles' performance over that period and how several tiebreakers play out.

The Vikings' defense held the Bears without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, after they had replaced many of their starters. And to demonstrate how well rounded their offense has become, the Vikings got rushing touchdowns from tailbacks Aaron Jones and Cam Akers, the first time they have had more than one touchdown on the ground in a game this season.

Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Abbie Parr/AP Photo

QB breakdown: After a week of intense public discussion about his future, quarterback Sam Darnold had one of his least accurate games of the season. He finished with 16 incompletions, his second most in a game for the Vikings. It didn't help that receiver Justin Jefferson dropped a sure touchdown pass in the second quarter, but ESPN Research credited Darnold with six off-target throws, tied for his second most in a game in 2024.

Eye-popping stat: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Jefferson was more open on his first-quarter touchdown than he had been on any of the previous 20 touchdowns he has scored on throws into the end zone. Jefferson had 4 yards of separation from the nearest Bears defender on the 7-yard catch.

Troubling trend: Right tackle Brian O'Neill, who according to Vikings coaches has been having one of the best seasons of his career, suffered a right knee injury in the first half and was on and off the field for the rest of the game. The Vikings struggled to protect Darnold when O'Neill was sidelined, and with left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) already out for the season, O'Neill's ongoing availability appears quite important. -- Kevin Seifert

Next game: at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Caleb Williams was 18 of 31 for 191 yards and a touchdown. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

A week of promises and declarations that a faster start could be achieved with a shrewder game plan and better execution yielded the same result for the Bears.

Chicago's eighth straight loss revealed an overmatched offense and a defense that continued to allow too many explosive plays.

Everything seemed self-inflicted for the Bears, highlighted by their longest drive of the night -- 62 yards -- that stalled at Minnesota's 11-yard line after a rushing touchdown was wiped away by an illegal substitution. This listless performance is nothing new for Chicago, which faces three playoff teams (Detroit, Seattle and Green Bay) to end the season.

QB breakdown: Caleb Williams' exasperation on the bench after taking a heavy hit in the second half summed up another frustrating performance. The rookie averaged 0.6 air yards per attempt in the first half. The progress Williams had made during Chicago's first run against its NFC North opponents seems like it's slipping away after he was off target on 17% of his throws, which is slightly below his season average (22%).

Troubling trend: First-half woes. The Bears went into halftime scoreless for a third straight week after twice turning the ball over on downs, a Williams' fumble and a punt resulting in another lackluster start. The Bears have been outscored 53-0 over their past three first halves, which is the worst by any team in a three-game span this season.

Biggest hole in the game plan: The Bears couldn't convert on third or fourth downs. The Bears didn't convert a third down until 14:35 remained in the fourth quarter and finished 1-of-12. They also were twice stopped on fourth-and-1 with D'Andre Swift running the ball.

Most surprising performance: Defensive end DeMarcus Walker notched four pressures, which brings his season total to a career-high 25. Walker was a bright spot for a Bears pass rush that was supposed to be better this season with Montez Sweat. The Bears gave up a second-round pick for Sweat in 2023 because they weren't sure there would be a better edge rusher available in free agency. One of those players they could have gone after -- Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard -- notched his 11th sack of the season in the first quarter. -- Courtney Cronin

Next game: vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)