The Cleveland Browns will start Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback for Sunday's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Wednesday.

Coach Kevin Stefanski benched Jameis Winston late in the team's 21-7 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after his third interception of his game. It was Winston's third three-interception game since taking over as starter for the injured Deshaun Watson in Week 8.

After Sunday's game and during his Monday news conference, Stefanski declined to commit to a quarterback for the next game.

The Browns are 2-5 in starts under Winston, who took over for Watson after he sustained a season-ending right Achilles tendon tear. Winston led two upset victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, helping lift a Cleveland offense that struggled mightily under Watson. Winston, however, has thrown 12 interceptions since Week 8, which is three more than the next closest player, Atlanta's Kirk Cousins (9).

Thompson-Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick, completed 4 of 9 passes for 18 yards and was intercepted on the final drive after taking over for Winston. He was made the backup quarterback for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Bengals and entered the game after Watson's injury. Thompson-Robinson completed 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions before exiting with a thumb injury.

Last season, Thompson-Robinson started three games as a rookie, completing 53.6% of his passes for 440 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions. The Browns were 1-2 in those starts.