          Browns to start Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB vs. Bengals

          • Daniel Oyefusi, ESPNDec 17, 2024, 07:15 PM
              Daniel Oyefusi covers the Cleveland Browns for ESPN. Prior to ESPN, he covered the Miami Dolphins for the Miami Herald, as well as the Baltimore Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
          The Cleveland Browns will start Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback for Sunday's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Wednesday.

          Coach Kevin Stefanski benched Jameis Winston late in the team's 21-7 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after his third interception of his game. It was Winston's third three-interception game since taking over as starter for the injured Deshaun Watson in Week 8.

          After Sunday's game and during his Monday news conference, Stefanski declined to commit to a quarterback for the next game.

          The Browns are 2-5 in starts under Winston, who took over for Watson after he sustained a season-ending right Achilles tendon tear. Winston led two upset victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, helping lift a Cleveland offense that struggled mightily under Watson. Winston, however, has thrown 12 interceptions since Week 8, which is three more than the next closest player, Atlanta's Kirk Cousins (9).

          Thompson-Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick, completed 4 of 9 passes for 18 yards and was intercepted on the final drive after taking over for Winston. He was made the backup quarterback for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Bengals and entered the game after Watson's injury. Thompson-Robinson completed 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions before exiting with a thumb injury.

          Last season, Thompson-Robinson started three games as a rookie, completing 53.6% of his passes for 440 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions. The Browns were 1-2 in those starts.