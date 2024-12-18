JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tight end Evan Engram each had shoulder surgery earlier this week and are expected to be able to participate in offseason activities at some point this spring, coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday.

Lawrence had an AC sprain in his left shoulder repaired Tuesday, while Engram had a torn labrum in his left shoulder repaired Monday. Pederson said both surgeries went well.

"Everything was positive in both players' cases and just now looking forward to recovery time," Pederson said.

Lawrence, who hasn't played since suffering a concussion against Houston on Dec. 1, was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 4. He had to clear concussion protocol before he was able to have surgery, which Pederson said he did Sunday morning. Lawrence had surgery on the same shoulder in February 2021 and was limited in his participation at the Jaguars' rookie minicamp and OTAs.

Engram was placed on IR on Dec. 14.

The offseason workout program begins in April with Phase II, which includes organized team activities, beginning in May.

"In both cases they're not long-term, lengthy-type surgeries recovery time," Pederson said. "So, at some point this spring they'll be ready to go."