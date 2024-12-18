Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans quarterback Will Levis found out Tuesday morning that he was getting reduced to a backup role this week. He was informed of his new role when he went to Titans coach Brian Callahan's office for their weekly meeting.

The decision comes after Levis' four turnovers landed him on the bench in last week's 37-27 loss to the Bengals. The second-year quarterback was obviously disappointed about the decision but admitted he could have played better. With three games left, Levis said his plan is to take a day-by-day approach.

That doesn't mean Levis feels the door is closed on his future with the Titans.

"I still believe that I can be the franchise quarterback for this team," Levis said Wednesday. "I have the utmost confidence in myself and my ability to lead any team in this league."

In the meantime, Levis plans to do his best to help Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback. Rudolph referred to the switch as an easy dynamic because he and Levis have a good relationship. Both players said it doesn't change anything or make things difficult.

"Obviously I'm sympathetic," Rudolph said. "I know what it feels like for the switch to be made, but we've always had each other's backs. He's been supportive, and there's really been nothing weird about it."

Callahan said the decision to sit Levis was tough considering part of the first-year coach's job was maximizing the 2023 second-round pick's potential.

"I went back and watched a lot of things," Callahan said. "It wasn't for lack of coaching or pouring into, I mean we've given at every turn as much as we can to try to put Will in position to succeed, and he's shown improvement. There's a lot of things he has improved at, but there hasn't been enough consistency at this moment."

When asked about Levis' future, Callahan said his focus is more on preparing to go win this week's game. He vowed to make sure he continued to coach Levis hard because he believes in the young quarterback's ability to play the position and still feels he can have a future.

Levis said he saw a good example in how Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young bounced back after being benched earlier this season and reestablished himself as the team's future signal-caller.

"It happens to some of the best quarterbacks in the history of this game," Levis said. "I remember the last time I got benched, I came back with a fury and put the best ball in my life the year after. So, I best see a similar thing happening for me."