Stephen A. Smith gets fired up while discussing whether the Chiefs should play Patrick Mahomes vs. the Texans. (1:41)

Is it a mistake to play Patrick Mahomes this week? Stephen A. weighs in (1:41)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will activate wide receiver Hollywood Brown from injured reserve and play him in Saturday's game against the Houston Texans unless he has any setbacks, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

Brown hasn't played for the Chiefs since suffering a sternoclavicular injury on the first play of the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had surgery and was in rehab before returning to practice for the first time last week.

The Chiefs cleared a roster spot for Brown earlier this week when they released running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Brown caught 51 passes for the Arizona Cardinals last season. His best season came for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.