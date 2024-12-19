Andy Reid provides an update on Patrick Mahomes' likelihood to play for the Chiefs vs. the Texans. (0:27)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday's game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium despite sustaining a high ankle injury last Sunday.

Mahomes has no injury status for the game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier Thursday that Mahomes took a full practice workload Thursday, the Chiefs' final session of the week. He also was a full practice participant in the Tuesday and Wednesday practices.

"He did look good out there,'' Reid said. "He moved around pretty good. So, you're always looking to make sure they can get out the way, not to further any harm to them. So that's what I look at.

"I've been through it with him before, and he amazed me every time he does it. The guy, he's been so mentally tough and just puts it into a mindset that he has going into it [from] where he was a few days ago.''

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, asked how Mahomes looked in practice this week, said, "Like he always does.''

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 21-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He came out of the game and was replaced by Carson Wentz.

The Chiefs also ruled left tackle D.J. Humphries out of Saturday's game. Humphries did not practice all week because of a hamstring injury that knocked him out of a Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not play in last week's win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs used Joe Thuney, usually their starting left guard, at left tackle against the Browns. Before recently signing Humphries, the Chiefs had Wanya Morris or rookie Kingsley Suamataia as their left tackle, but both players were benched during games at various points.