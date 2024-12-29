Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A couple of New York Giants rookie playmakers reached milestones on a first-quarter drive against the Indianapolis Colts that concluded with a 31-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown by one of them, wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Nabers took a screen pass on third-and-14 from quarterback Drew Lock and slipped through tackles from Colts cornerback Nick Cross and safety Julian Blackmon on the right side. He then raced for the score to give the Giants a 7-3 lead.

Malik gets in the end zone ❕



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/WdJj8Mnw6u — New York Giants (@Giants) December 29, 2024

Nabers came into Sunday's contest with 97 receptions for 969 yards. His first target of the game put him at exactly 1,000 yards for the season. It was his fifth receiving touchdown in 14 games.

The Giants were in scoring range because of a 40-yard rush from fellow rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. earlier in the drive. That rush put Tracy over 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season.

Nabers and Tracy are just the third rookie duo to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards each in a season. The last to do it was running back Reggie Bush and wide receiver Marques Colston of the 2006 New Orleans Saints.