          2024 NFL Week 18: Betting odds, lines and spreads for every game

          The Vikings and Lions will go head-to-head Sunday night for the NFC North division title and the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs on the line. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Jan 3, 2025, 03:47 PM

          Week 18 will start and finish with division titles on the line as both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are in action on Saturday with the AFC North title and playoff positioning on the line. Then, Sunday, the 14-game slate will feature the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in the regular-season finale with the winner taking both the NFC North title and the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs. For a complete look at other possible clinching scenarios, click here. Other teams are already locked into their playoff scenarios and figure to rest their starters, like the Buffalo Bills have already announced they'll do with MVP front-runner Josh Allen.or the Philadelphia Eagles who won't risk Saquon Barkley against the New York Giants

          Here are the lines, spreads and totals for all 16 games on the Week 18 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For the most current odds go to ESPN BET

          Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens -20
          Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN, ABC

          Money Line: Browns (+1200) ; Ravens (-3000)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 18.8, 89.8% to win outright

          Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
          Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN, ABC

          Money Line: Bengals (-130) ; Steelers (+110)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Steelers by 1, 53.4% to win outright

          Buffalo Bills -2.5 vs. New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Bills (-140) ; Patriots (+120)
          Total: 36.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Bills by 11.5, 78.1% to win outright

          New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -14
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Saints (+600) ; Buccaneers (-1000)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 12.3, 79.8% to win outright

          Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts -5
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Jaguars (+190) ; Colts (-225)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Colts by 3.3, 58.7% to win outright

          Washington Commanders -6 vs. Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Line movement: Opened Commanders -3.5

          Money Line: Commanders (-275) ; Cowboys (+225)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Commanders by 5.7, 65.5% to win outright

          New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles -3
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Giants (+130) ; Eagles (-150)
          Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
          FPI favorite: Eagles by 14.3, 83% to win outright

          Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons -8
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Panthers (+320) ; Falcons (-425)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Falcons by 9.4, 73.5% to win outright

          Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers -10
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Bears (+380) ; Packers (-550)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Packers by 9.9, 74.8% to win outright

          Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans -1.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Texans (+105) ; Titans (-125)
          Total: 36.5; Opened: 36.5
          FPI favorite: Texans by 1.1, 52.1% to win outright

          San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals -4.5
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

          Line movement: Opened 49ers -1

          Money Line: 49ers (+180) ; Cardinals (-215)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: 49ers by 1.9, 55.7% to win outright

          Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos -10.5
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

          Line movement: Opened Broncos -8

          Money Line: Chiefs (+425) ; Broncos (-650)
          Total: 40.5; Opened: 39.5
          FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.8, 51.8% to win outright

          Los Angeles Chargers -4 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Chargers (-200) ; Raiders (+170)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 2.1, 55.8% to win outright

          Miami Dolphins -1 vs. New York Jets
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Dolphins (-115) ; Jets (-105)
          Total: 38.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Dolphins by 1.4, 53.7% to win outright

          Seattle Seahawks -6.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

          Line movement: Opened Rams -2.5

          Money Line: Seahawks (-300) ; Rams (+250)
          Total: 38.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Rams by 2.5, 56.6% to win outright

          Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions -2.5
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Vikings (+130) ; Lions (-150)
          Total: 55.5; Opened: 51.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 5.5, 64.7% to win outright