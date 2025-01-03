Week 18 will start and finish with division titles on the line as both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are in action on Saturday with the AFC North title and playoff positioning on the line. Then, Sunday, the 14-game slate will feature the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in the regular-season finale with the winner taking both the NFC North title and the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs. For a complete look at other possible clinching scenarios, click here. Other teams are already locked into their playoff scenarios and figure to rest their starters, like the Buffalo Bills have already announced they'll do with MVP front-runner Josh Allen.or the Philadelphia Eagles who won't risk Saquon Barkley against the New York Giants
Here are the lines, spreads and totals for all 16 games on the Week 18 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For the most current odds go to ESPN BET
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens -20
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN, ABC
Money Line: Browns (+1200) ; Ravens (-3000)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 18.8, 89.8% to win outright
Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN, ABC
Money Line: Bengals (-130) ; Steelers (+110)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Steelers by 1, 53.4% to win outright
Buffalo Bills -2.5 vs. New England Patriots
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Bills (-140) ; Patriots (+120)
Total: 36.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 11.5, 78.1% to win outright
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -14
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Saints (+600) ; Buccaneers (-1000)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 12.3, 79.8% to win outright
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts -5
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Jaguars (+190) ; Colts (-225)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Colts by 3.3, 58.7% to win outright
Washington Commanders -6 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Line movement: Opened Commanders -3.5
Money Line: Commanders (-275) ; Cowboys (+225)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 5.7, 65.5% to win outright
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles -3
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Giants (+130) ; Eagles (-150)
Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 14.3, 83% to win outright
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons -8
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Panthers (+320) ; Falcons (-425)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Falcons by 9.4, 73.5% to win outright
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers -10
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Bears (+380) ; Packers (-550)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 9.9, 74.8% to win outright
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans -1.5
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Texans (+105) ; Titans (-125)
Total: 36.5; Opened: 36.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 1.1, 52.1% to win outright
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals -4.5
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Line movement: Opened 49ers -1
Money Line: 49ers (+180) ; Cardinals (-215)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 1.9, 55.7% to win outright
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos -10.5
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Line movement: Opened Broncos -8
Money Line: Chiefs (+425) ; Broncos (-650)
Total: 40.5; Opened: 39.5
FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.8, 51.8% to win outright
Los Angeles Chargers -4 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Chargers (-200) ; Raiders (+170)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Chargers by 2.1, 55.8% to win outright
Miami Dolphins -1 vs. New York Jets
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Dolphins (-115) ; Jets (-105)
Total: 38.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Dolphins by 1.4, 53.7% to win outright
Seattle Seahawks -6.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Line movement: Opened Rams -2.5
Money Line: Seahawks (-300) ; Rams (+250)
Total: 38.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Rams by 2.5, 56.6% to win outright
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions -2.5
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Vikings (+130) ; Lions (-150)
Total: 55.5; Opened: 51.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 5.5, 64.7% to win outright