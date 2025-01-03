Open Extended Reactions

Week 18 will start and finish with division titles on the line as both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are in action on Saturday with the AFC North title and playoff positioning on the line. Then, Sunday, the 14-game slate will feature the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in the regular-season finale with the winner taking both the NFC North title and the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs. For a complete look at other possible clinching scenarios, click here. Other teams are already locked into their playoff scenarios and figure to rest their starters, like the Buffalo Bills have already announced they'll do with MVP front-runner Josh Allen.or the Philadelphia Eagles who won't risk Saquon Barkley against the New York Giants

Here are the lines, spreads and totals for all 16 games on the Week 18 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For the most current odds go to ESPN BET

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens -20

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Browns (+1200) ; Ravens (-3000)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 18.8, 89.8% to win outright

Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Bengals (-130) ; Steelers (+110)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Steelers by 1, 53.4% to win outright

Buffalo Bills -2.5 vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Bills (-140) ; Patriots (+120)

Total: 36.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 11.5, 78.1% to win outright

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -14

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Saints (+600) ; Buccaneers (-1000)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 12.3, 79.8% to win outright

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts -5

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Jaguars (+190) ; Colts (-225)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Colts by 3.3, 58.7% to win outright

Washington Commanders -6 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Line movement: Opened Commanders -3.5

Money Line: Commanders (-275) ; Cowboys (+225)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 5.7, 65.5% to win outright

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles -3

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Giants (+130) ; Eagles (-150)

Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 14.3, 83% to win outright

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons -8

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Panthers (+320) ; Falcons (-425)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Falcons by 9.4, 73.5% to win outright

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers -10

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Bears (+380) ; Packers (-550)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 9.9, 74.8% to win outright

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans -1.5

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Texans (+105) ; Titans (-125)

Total: 36.5; Opened: 36.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 1.1, 52.1% to win outright

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals -4.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Line movement: Opened 49ers -1

Money Line: 49ers (+180) ; Cardinals (-215)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 1.9, 55.7% to win outright

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos -10.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Line movement: Opened Broncos -8

Money Line: Chiefs (+425) ; Broncos (-650)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 39.5

FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.8, 51.8% to win outright

Los Angeles Chargers -4 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Chargers (-200) ; Raiders (+170)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 2.1, 55.8% to win outright

Miami Dolphins -1 vs. New York Jets

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Dolphins (-115) ; Jets (-105)

Total: 38.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 1.4, 53.7% to win outright

Seattle Seahawks -6.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Line movement: Opened Rams -2.5

Money Line: Seahawks (-300) ; Rams (+250)

Total: 38.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Rams by 2.5, 56.6% to win outright

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions -2.5

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Vikings (+130) ; Lions (-150)

Total: 55.5; Opened: 51.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 5.5, 64.7% to win outright