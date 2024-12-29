Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints became the first (and only) NFL team to be shut out in the 2024 season when they failed to score against the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

They pulled out all the stops to prevent that from happening again Sunday, taking a 7-3 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in their home finale with a trick play on their second drive.

On first-and-10 at the Raiders' 30-yard line, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed the ball to running back Kendre Miller, who sprinted to his right before tossing it back to an unnoticed Rattler. The 2024 fifth-round pick uncorked a pass to a wide-open Foster Moreau in the end zone.

The touchdown was set up by a 21-yard punt return that set up the Saints at midfield, allowing them to score their first touchdown since the final moments of a 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders on Dec. 15. It was the most air yards (30) on a receiving touchdown in Moreau's career, per ESPN Research.