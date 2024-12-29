Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers broke two NFL rookie pass-catching records in the Raiders' 25-10 win at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, as well as a franchise record.

Bowers first surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka's 63-year-old mark for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie tight end. Bowers' 13-yard catch late in the second quarter eclipsed Ditka's mark of 1,076 receiving yards set in 1961 for the Chicago Bears.

The Raiders tight end also set a record for most catches in a season by any NFL rookie. His seven catches for 77 yards Sunday gave him 108 catches for the year with one game to play. Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua set the mark last season with 105 receptions.

"I mean, it's pretty awesome," said Bowers, who has 108 catches for 1,144 yards and 4 touchdowns with the season finale at home against the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) next week.

"It's always been a childhood goal to play in the NFL, obviously, and then to come in here and be able to catch as many balls as I did and get as many yards as I did ... it's pretty shocking to me, I guess. It's pretty cool."

The Raiders (4-12) have won two in a row for the first time this season after enduring a 10-game losing streak, making the record-setting performance sweeter for Bowers, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said.

After all, the Raiders' two-game winning streak is on the heels of their worst skid since 2014.

"He is special and, at the end of the day, he doesn't want no attention," Pierce said. "The team tried to grab him at the very end, and he doesn't even want to break down the team in a team huddle; all he cares about is winning and smiling. I mean, he can break records but just watch him after victories -- that's the true Brock Bowers.

"He's a competitor, he's a true pro and, like I said, it's scary how good this kid could be."

Bowers, the No. 13 pick in last spring's draft, also set a Raiders franchise record for most catches in a season. Tight end Darren Waller caught 107 passes in 2020, and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown had 104 catches in 1997.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was impressed after Bowers passed Ditka, Nacua and Waller on the same day.

"Consistency comes to mind," said O'Connell, who passed for 242 yards and two TDs in completing 20 of 35 attempts. "Normally, when you see a player who is consistent throughout the week, you can rely on him in the games. And he's very routine ... I see him having breakfast around the same time every day and just sticking to his routine and working hard to make sure his body feels right, his mind is right. I just really can't say enough good things about the guy.

"I played as a rookie [so] I know how hard it is. And not just play, but to exceed and then to set historic records is insane."

Bowers and the Raiders did not arrive at their team hotel in New Orleans until after midnight local time, less than 12 hours before kickoff, due to problems with the team charter.

The Raiders had to wait several hours -- returning from the Las Vegas airport to the team facility before heading home for a few hours and then returning for team meetings -- before another plane became available.

"A little adversity but I mean, we're paid to play football," Bowers said. "We're going to get up and get after it no matter what we feel like and how we're feeling.

"The wins are huge, the vibes are way better. We worked so hard throughout the whole offseason and during camp and throughout the season. I feel like we've been due, so it's been good."