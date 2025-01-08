Who has the most 1000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history?

Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans went over 1,000 yards receiving for the 11th straight season in 2024, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's NFL record.

Evans began the regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints needing 85 yards to eclipse 1,000. The 31-year-old reached the milestone on a 9-yard completion from Baker Mayfield on the final play of the game. He finished the day with nine catches for 89 yards, bringing his season totals to 74 receptions for 1,004 yards and earning a $3 million bonus for reaching the 1,000-yard mark.

Evans broke a tie with Hall of Famer Randy Moss for the second-most 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history. Rice, who had 1,000-plus yards receiving in 11 consecutive seasons from 1986 to 1996, is the all-time leader with 14.

Evans is the only player in league history to begin a career with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons.