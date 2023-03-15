Take a look at Mika Zibanejad's opening goal at the "Big City Greens" rink. (0:40)

You might have noticed the Washington Capitals-New York Rangers game looked a little different. Was that Cricket Green playing for the Rangers?

Tuesday's game was a first-of-its-kind production: A live hockey game rendered into an animated series in real-time and virtually recreated the action on the ice at Madison Square Garden. It featured characters from the Disney animated series "Big City Greens," which debuted in 2018.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring and New York never looked back as the Rangers won the game, 5-3.

Here are some of the top moments from the broadcast:

Patrick Kane's first goal at MSG (and Big City Greens) as a Ranger was a RIPPER ☄️ pic.twitter.com/f1SX5TrXGe — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

play 1:09 Chicken referee gives an in-game interview The chicken referee talks about how the Capitals-Rangers game has gone.

play 0:40 Matt Irwin scores on Gramma Green for the Capitals Matt Irwin beats Rangers goalie Gramma Green to trim the Capitals' deficit.

No Alex Ovechkin tonight, but the Big City Greens Classic is trying to educate the young'uns about the Wayne Gretzky goals record chase. @Capitals #NHL pic.twitter.com/dSg3UtHDk3 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 15, 2023

play 0:42 "Big City Greens" fans love this Patrick Kane goal Times Circle is abuzz after Patrick Kane puts the Rangers up two goals.

play 0:36 Nicolas Aube-Kubel's goal gets the "Big City Greens" treatment Check out Nicolas Aube-Kubel's equalizer at the Big City Greens Classic.

