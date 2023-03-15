        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings update: Can the Capitals or Sabres make it?

          play
          The best of the Big City Greens Classic (2:10)

          Check out the best moments from the Big City Greens Classic. (2:10)

          11:00 AM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          We are officially less than one month away from the end of the regular season. The Boston Bruins have clinched a playoff spot (and are well on their way to the Presidents' Trophy), while the San Jose Sharks have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention after Tuesday night's games.

          Some playoff spots remain up for grabs.

          The wild-card spots in the East are currently held by the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders, but a handful of teams are lurking. Two of those teams, the Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres, will square off tonight in D.C. FiveThirtyEight gives the Sabres a 16% chance of making the playoffs, and the Caps an 11% chance.

          It's not quite a "loser leaves town match" -- there are over a dozen games left for each club -- but a loss would certainly place another hurdle in the path to the postseason. The Sabres have won both games in the season series, 5-4 in OT on Jan. 3 and 7-4 on Feb. 26. Will it be a similar result tonight?

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Wednesday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. (TNT)
          Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
          New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

          Tuesday's scoreboard

          Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Carolina Hurricanes 5, Winnipeg Jets 3
          New York Rangers 5, Washington Capitals 3
          Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New Jersey Devils 1
          Vegas Golden Knights 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3
          Montreal Canadiens 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 4
          Nashville Predators 2, Detroit Red Wings 1
          Chicago Blackhawks 6, Boston Bruins 3
          Edmonton Oilers 6, Ottawa Senators 3
          Arizona Coyotes 4, Calgary Flames 3 (OT)
          Vancouver Canucks 5, Dallas Stars 2
          Los Angeles Kings 5, New York Islanders 2
          Columbus Blue Jackets 6, San Jose Sharks 5 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 131
          Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: vs. COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 46%
          Tragic number: 27

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: @ WSH (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 16%
          Tragic number: 27

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 24

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 23

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 119
          Next game: @ TOR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 96
          Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 80%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 43%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: vs. BUF (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 11%
          Tragic number: 24

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: vs. BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: @ LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: @ TOR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 67%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 40%
          Tragic number: 30

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 78
          Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 14%
          Tragic number: 23

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 78
          Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 66
          Next game: vs. NYI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 15

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 12

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22

          6. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18

          7. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 18

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 18

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24

          16. Nashville Predators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.