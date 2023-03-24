The Stars go up 2-1 in the third on Joe Pavelski's 21st goal of the season. (0:48)

With 11 games left in their 2022-23 season, the New Jersey Devils remain within striking distance of winning the Metropolitan Division (two points and one regulation win behind the Carolina Hurricanes). After finishing last season with 63 points -- 37 out from a wild-card spot -- this has been quite the impressive leveling up for the franchise.

So what are the chances they actually take the proverbial crown off the Hurricanes' collective heads?

The process begins Friday night with their game against the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+). The Devils won the lone previous matchup between the clubs, 3-1 back on Nov. 25, and the two teams will play again on April 11. In the nine non-Sabres games on the Devils' remaining schedule, they'll play playoff-contending teams five times.

The Canes have an extra game in hand, and they'll take on playoff contenders five times as well from here until the end of the season, including a rough upcoming homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Saturday), Boston Bruins (Sunday) and Tampa Bay Lightning (Tuesday).

Still, Money Puck isn't buying the Devils' case; it gives the Canes a 84.3% chance of winning the Metro.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Friday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

Thursday's scoreboard

Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Philadelphia Flyers 5, Minnesota Wild 4 (SO)

Boston Bruins 4, Montreal Canadiens 2

New York Rangers 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

St. Louis Blues 4, Detroit Red Wings 3

Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Florida Panthers 2

Ottawa Senators 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Washington Capitals 6, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Nashville Predators 2, Seattle Kraken 1 (SO)

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Calgary Flames 2

Dallas Stars 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

Winnipeg Jets 3, Anaheim Ducks 2

Vancouver Canucks 7, San Jose Sharks 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Boston Bruins

Points: 115

Regulation wins: 48

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 133

Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 110

Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 101

Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 90

Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 48%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 85

Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 3%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 84

Next game: vs. NJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 82

Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 71

Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 117

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 113

Next game: @ BUF (Friday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 10

Points pace: 107

Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 93

Next game: @ CBJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 84%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 91

Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 59%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 85

Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 3%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 76

Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 8

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 105

Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 103

Next game: vs. ARI (Friday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 96

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 76%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 94

Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 23%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 81

Next game: @ ANA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 75

Next game: @ COL (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 62

Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 109

Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 11

Points pace: 106

Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 10

Points pace: 103

Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 11

Points pace: 99

Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 95%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 89

Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 7%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 80

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 6

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 64

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 60

Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

*Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16: