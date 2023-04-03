Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw is done for the remainder of the season after tearing an ACL, the fourth such injury for the 24-year-old.

The team announced Monday that Shaw suffered the right knee injury Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Shaw has already had three ACL surgeries, all since being selected by the Wild in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL draft.

Shaw finishes the season with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 59 games on the Wild's fourth line. It was his first full season in the NHL. He played in just three games in 2021-22.