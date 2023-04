The Colorado Avalanche re-signed forward Callahan Burke for the 2023-24 season.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

Burke, 26, registered 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 68 games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season.

He appeared in two games with the Avalanche on Dec. 7 and 9, recording two shots, two blocks and one hit.

A Massachusetts native, Burke played four seasons at Notre Dame and was team captain as a 2019-20 senior.