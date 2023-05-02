The New Jersey Devils have a very particular set of skills.

After their 4-0 shellacking of the New York Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, the Devils were in a trolling mood. They harkened back to the Rangers' playoff hype video, which featured actor Liam Neeson reprising his famous speech from "Taken."

LISTEN TO LIAM NEESON



IT IS TIME pic.twitter.com/d32NTNC1cc — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 18, 2023

The Devils had a different version in mind ... and enlisted Patrick Warburton, who played Devils superfan Puddy on "Seinfeld" and has had his own Devils bobblehead night, to help them out.

Damn spam calls. pic.twitter.com/vRsKOJ27DY — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 2, 2023

Brutal.