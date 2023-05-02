        <
          Devils Twitter troll Rangers with Liam Neeson playoffs edit

          Actor Patrick Warburton is forever linked to Puddy, the Devils superfan he portrayed on "Seinfeld." Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
          May 2, 2023
          • ESPN.com

          The New Jersey Devils have a very particular set of skills.

          After their 4-0 shellacking of the New York Rangers in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, the Devils were in a trolling mood. They harkened back to the Rangers' playoff hype video, which featured actor Liam Neeson reprising his famous speech from "Taken."

          The Devils had a different version in mind ... and enlisted Patrick Warburton, who played Devils superfan Puddy on "Seinfeld" and has had his own Devils bobblehead night, to help them out.

          Brutal.