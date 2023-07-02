The Washington Capitals re-signed defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a two-year, two-way contract, while forward Matthew Phillips was added on a one-year deal Sunday.

McIlrath, 31, played six games with the Capitals last season, posting one assist. He also played 60 regular-season games with Hershey in the American Hockey League and delivered 13 assists with a team-leading 102 penalty minutes, captaining the Bears to the Calder Cup title.

McIlrath has 38 games of NHL experience over seven seasons, recording two goals with four assists.

Phillips, 25, played in three games with the Calgary Flames over the past two seasons. He played 66 games with Calgary's AHL team last season, recording 76 points (36 goals, 40 assists).

The Capitals also re-signed goaltender Hunter Shepard to a two-way contract and forward Pierrick Dube to an entry-level deal. Neither player has made his NHL debut.

Shepard, 27, was 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average in 33 games with Hershey last season.

Dube, 22, had 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 44 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.