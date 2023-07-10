The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed defenseman Cam York to a two-year contract worth $3.2 million, the team announced.

York, 22, was a restricted free agent but will now play on a deal that carries a team-friendly salary cap hit of $1.6 million. Philadelphia can renegotiate with him at any time over the next two years, or else he'll become an unrestricted free agent in July 2025.

York played in a career-high 54 games for the Flyers last season, tallying two goals and 20 points to go with 69 blocks. He has five goals and 25 assists in 87 career games with Philadelphia.

The Flyers selected York No. 14 overall in the 2019 NHL draft.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.