Defenseman Caleb Jones signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday on a one-year, league-minimum contract of $775,000.

Jones, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks after playing his first three NHL campaigns with the Edmonton Oilers.

Jones has collected 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists) over 217 career games. That includes a career-best 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) last season in 73 games.

"Caleb is a reliable, two-way defenseman," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said in a news release. "His NHL experience will help boost our depth on defense."

Jones is the brother of Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones, a former All-Star.