BOSTON -- David Pastrnak scored to break a second-period tie and added an empty-netter to give the Boston Bruins a 3-1 victory over Chicago on Wednesday night and spoil the first career NHL goal for Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard.

Trent Frederic also scored for Boston and reigning Vezina Trophy-winner Linus Ullmark made 20 saves as the Bruins won their season opener a year after setting NHL records for wins and points before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Matthew Poitras, the Bruins' top rookie, assisted on Frederic's goal for his first career NHL point.

Arvid Soderblom stopped 32 shots for the Blackhawks, who beat Pittsburgh on Tuesday, with Bedard registering an assist for his first point. The highly touted rookie scored about five minutes into the game on Wednesday on a wraparound that beat Ullmark and made it 1-0.

Bedard had a game-high six shots on goal in 21:44 of time on ice, though Boston finished with a 34-21 edge in that department.

With his goal, Bedard became the fourth-ever No. 1 overall pick, and first since Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14, to record points in each of his first two career games as an 18-year-old.

Frederic tied it midway through the first and Pastrnak beat Soderblom on his glove side to give Boston the lead on a feed from Milan Lucic seven minutes into the second. Pastrnak made it 3-1 with just under a minute left when Soderblom was pulled for an extra skater.

Bedard also picked up his first penalty -- a tripping call in the second period, and gave the Blackhawks a scare when he was slow to get up after crashing into the boards skates first with about five minutes left in the third period.

He remained in the game.

Boston rookie Johnny Beecher picked up his first penalty when he got in a fight with Jason Dickinson in the third period.

