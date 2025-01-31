February fantasy hockey preview: Fill your rosters with Rangers and Kings

Open Extended Reactions

With the 4 Nations Face-Off starting Feb. 12, the NHL regular season will pause for nearly two full weeks. That makes it even more important to make the most of February's feast-or-famine schedule as the league enters its oddest stretch. March will be here before we know it.

As usual, by identifying which teams are active when most others are not, you can gain more flexibility in maximizing your lineup's potential every night. The more players in action, the greater the potential for positive fantasy returns. With six games scheduled between Feb. 1 and Mar. 2-when at least 20 teams are idle-the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings lead the way, competing when most of the league is off. The Kings play five times during this stretch, and the Rangers play four. For those dismissing the impact of a few off-night games, think back to when you won your head-to-head league by the slimmest margin. One skater or goalie start can make the difference between victory and defeat.

If needing another reason to snag Drew Doughty (rostered in 44.2% of ESPN Fantasy leagues), the Kings' rhythmically helpful February schedule provides additional argument. After making his post-ankle surgery regular-season debut Wednesday against the Florida Panthers, Doughty then logged almost 28 minutes a night later in Thursday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Not bad for the veteran's first taste of competitive action since early October. The points will come quickly enough.

For those concerned about Brandt Clarke's recent relegation to the press box to make space for Doughty, give it more time. Blueliner Mikey Anderson suffered an injury against the Lightning on Thursday and, according to Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period, coach Jim Hiller is concerned he could be out a while. Whether that reopens the door for Clarke or another defender, Kyle Burroughs perhaps, remains to be seen. Keep a view of how that shuffles out before jettisoning the Kings' most productive defenseman.

Up front, I'm looking for a pair of largely available skaters to get back into a scoring groove. Quinton Byfield has two goals on 10 shots in three contests leading into a rather desultory performance in Tampa. Alex Laferriere is another figure who needs to break out of a rather dormant stretch of late, after dealing with an upper-body injury. With two ugly shutout losses in Florida, a full day off before Saturday's game in Carolina should help Hiller's entire crew get back to the business of scoring (and winning).

Of course, there's no way around looking at the Kings without mentioning their No. 1 netminder. Confoundingly available in almost half of ESPN Fantasy leagues, Darcy Kuemper has served as a top-10 fantasy goaltender -- top-5 since returning from injury in early December -- despite starting only 27 games. He even earned points in Thursday's loss, while stopping 36 of 38 shots.

Two recent losses notwithstanding, matters are looking altogether rosier for the Blueshirts , particularly compared to a month or so ago. Igor Shesterkin is playing better while the club's scorers are finding the back of the net more often. If available, forward Alexis Lafreniere is serving as a valuable fantasy performer after not being that guy for too long a period. Skating on a top line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, Lafreniere has a pair of goals and three assists in his past five contests, including two on the power play.

In deeper leagues where the former No. 1 draft pick is spoken for, Will Cuylle merits attention as an available performer. Rostered in only 29.4% of leagues, Cuylle is back into a scoring groove after an arid stretch dating back to December. Cuylle also leads his club in hits, with 180. On the blue line, Braden Schneider provides some pop in leagues that reward blocked shots.

Bonus: For those extra invested in heading into the mid-February break with a bang, the Montreal Canadiens boast an exceptionally appealing schedule spanning Feb. 1 to 9. After facing the Ducks , the Habs visit the San Jose Sharks and Kings, before heading back home to host the New Jersey Devils and Lightning. Their tilt with L.A. is one of only three games that evening while Sunday's game against Tampa Bay is one of two. Check to see if Patrik Laine or Juraj Slafkovsky is there for the scooping. In deeper leagues, take a look at Laine's linemate Alex Newhook, who's also due to get back into the scoring swing after a dry fat week.

Assuming Mike Matheson or Lane Hutson isn't available, defender David Savard is useful in leagues that count blocked shots. Managers with a goalie on IR -- say, Anthony Stolarz, Linus Ullmark, or, more enduringly, Jacob Markstrom -- might invest in either Sam Montembeault or Jakub Dobes over the next few days. Especially when the team wades its way through California.