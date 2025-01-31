Open Extended Reactions

Villarreal are so pleased with Álex Baena's decision to remain at the club that they have offered to temporarily print for free the player's name on the back of the club's jerseys that fans buy.

According to ESPN sources, Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli were ready to activate the Spanish winger's €55 million ($57m) release clause and pay him €15m ($15.5m) per year in a three-year deal to join them.

However, Baena, 23, turned down the offer.

Villarreal tweeted on Thursday evening: "Done. From NOW, FREE screen printing on the t-shirt @alexbbaena in Physical and Online Stores on purchases made today and tomorrow."

Villarreal executive Fernando Roig was thrilled that the Spain international has decided to stay put.

"Ten days ago he told us of this possibility via his agent," Roig said. "But we received a first offer on Thursday. We refused to negotiate. We don't have a replacement for him. Even if they had met the release clause, the player didn't want to leave. He has decided to stay and we are more than happy with the decision he has taken. He is an extraordinary player."

Baena's mother, Sara Rodríguez, admitted the decision to turn down such a tempting offer was not an easy one.

Álex Baena turned down an offer from Saudi club Al Ahli. Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

"It's been a little hectic," Rodríguez said of the last 12 hours. "There were meetings, talks, thinking, of having to decide. For Alex, making a decision like this was complicated, since it was something very sudden and it was difficult for him.

"In the end he decided he was not leaving, that he was staying at his club, in Villarreal.

"He has always said that, when he has to leave, if the opportunity arises, he would sit down with the club and look at what is best for both of them. For the club it was somewhat annoying that he had to leave in the winter market, and that is what they have decided. He stays at home and whatever has to come in the future will come."

A youth product of Villarreal, Baena has scored five goals and set up five more in 19 league appearances this season.

A target of Barcelona, Baena has a contract with the Yellow Submarine until June 2028.