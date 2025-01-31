Check out some of Brandon Saad's best goals from this season as he agrees to a deal with the Golden Knights. (2:07)

Some of Brandon Saad's best goals as he heads to Vegas (2:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Former St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad has signed with the Vegas Golden Knights for the remainder of the season in a deal that is worth a prorated $1.5 million, the team announced Friday.

Saad became available after he and the Blues mutually terminated his contract after he was put on waivers Wednesday. By forgoing the roughly $5.4 million left on his contract over this season and next, he instead got the chance to remain in the NHL.

The Blues had tried to trade Saad over the past several months, sources told ESPN, but did not find any partners.

Saad, 32, has 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists) in 43 games this season, along with a 9.3 shooting percentage -- the second-worst mark of his 14-year career.

He was in his fourth season with the Blues. During the prime of his career, he helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup twice: in 2013 and 2015.

Information from ESPN's Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan and The Associated Press was used in this report.