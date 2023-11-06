Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is being evaluated for a "medical issue," and there is no timeline for his return.

"An update will be provided when available, but no further comment will be issued until that time," the Hurricanes posted Monday on social media.

The team also announced Monday that veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak is joining the Hurricanes on a free agent tryout.

Andersen, 34, is 4-1-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage through six starts this season. He stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 2-1 road loss to the New York Rangers in his most recent appearance this past Thursday.

Andersen is 286-126-52 with 24 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 11 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks (2013-16), Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-21) and Hurricanes.

Halak, 38, played for the Rangers last season and was 10-9-5 with a 2.72 GAA and .903 save percentage. He has appeared in 581 games (539 starts) with seven teams over 17 NHL seasons.

Veteran Antti Raanta is the other goaltender on the Carolina roster. He recorded 22 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win in overtime against the host New York Islanders.