Montreal Canadiens forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard will be sidelined eight weeks and defenseman Jordan Harris is out indefinitely due to their respective lower-body injuries, the team announced Tuesday.

Harvey-Pinard, 24, was placed on injured reserve Monday after missing two games since Nov. 14. He has four assists in 13 games this season to boost his career total to 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) in 51 games with the Canadiens.

Harris, 23, logged 21 minutes, 11 seconds of ice time and was minus-1 in Montreal's 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

He has three assists for his lone points this season and 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 91 career games with the Canadiens.