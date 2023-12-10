Jean-Gabriel Pageau scores it immediately into overtime to propel the Islanders past the Kings. (0:51)

NEW YORK -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 13 seconds into overtime and Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots as the New York Islanders ended the Los Angeles Kings' record 11-game season-opening road winning streak with a 3-2 victory Saturday night.

Anders Lee scored twice in the third period to tie the score for the Islanders, who improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games and 7-1-4 in their last 12.

Adrian Kempe and Vladislav Gavrikov scored in the second period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. Kevin Fiala had two assists, and Cam Talbot finished with 27 saves to fall to 9-0-1 on the road.

In the extra period, Pageau swooped in on Talbot before depositing a backhand into the net for his second of the season and setting off a raucous celebration at UBS Arena.

Kempe got the Kings on the scoreboard with a one-timer on the power play at 5:40 of the middle period for his ninth of the season.

Gavrikov made it 2-0 at 9:18 when his shot from the left point eluded Sorokin for his third.

Lee banged home a rebound at 8:42 of the third to get the Islanders on the board, and then tied it with 4:11 remaining for his seventh.

Fiala leads the Kings with 19 assists and 25 points overall. Kempe also has 25 points. They are one point ahead of Kings captain Anze Kopitar who didn't record a point for the first time in a road game this season.

The Kings were coming off a 4-0 win at Montreal on Thursday night that set the NHL record with an 11-0-0 start on the road.

Los Angeles will stay in town and face the New York Rangers on Sunday night. It is expected that the Kings will oppose New York's Jonathan Quick in net at Madison Square Garden. Quick is a former King who helped the franchise win two Stanley Cup championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.